5 most underwhelming Rock Pokemon of all time

Rock-type Pokemon are not supposed to be underwhelming, but it is an unfortunate reality that some are.

The sturdiest and often most dominant Pokemon type has so many creatures to be fearful of. The category is chock-full of competitive battlers and defensive stalwarts.

Out of all that tenacity, though, there are some Rock-type Pokemon that don't cut it. Underwhelming Pokemon can come from any type, and it isn't an exclusive label.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and does not reflect others' opinions regarding the most underwhelming Rock-type Pokemon.

Five most underwhelming Rock Pokemon ever

#5 - Solrock

Image via The Pokemon Company

Solrock and Lunatone came into Pokemon at a time when the series was once again taking over the world. New Pokemon were being added, new features to the game were released, and the excitement would not stop growing.

These two solar and lunar-based Pokemon would have been better off arriving with the Sun and Moon games. Instead, they were put into Generation III, and no one cared.

#4 - Lunatone

Image via The Pokemon Company

The counterpart to Solrock is just as underwhelming, if not more. Solrock has a very distinct look to it. Lunatune is simply shaped like the moon with eyes.

They are honestly some of the coolest Pokemon concepts created but lack just about anything else. They aren't great battlers. They aren't incredibly rare. They are merely just there, and that isn't good enough.

#3 - Probopass

Image via The Pokemon Company

This Rock/Steel-type Pokemon is notable for one thing really — its mustache. Its big nose is unmissable, but everything else about it is extremely underwhelming.

Probopass has the highest Special Defense stat of any Steel-type, which is the only stat worth a hoot. It's passable, pun intended, but with no real purpose.

#2 - Magcargo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magcargo is a bit of a disappointment. It evolves from Slugma, and there is where the line stops. A third evolution with an even larger, scarier Rock/Fire-type would have been amazing.

It may come someday, but right now, Magcargo is left to the wayside. A Rock/Fire-type is super weak to Water moves. It is quickly defeated and easily passed on.

#1 - Bastiodon

Image via The Pokemon Company

I typically do not address the reader as myself, but this instance needs it. Before researching and writing this piece, and as a massive Pokemon fan, I had forgotten Bastiodon even existed. It is the evolution of the Armor Fossil Pokemon from Generation IV.

Apparently, it has the highest base defense and special defense of any Pokemon and highest single base stat of any Fossil Pokemon. Still, it is not enough for it to be used or remembered. Talk about underwhelming.