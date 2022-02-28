3 ways to get better at Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, every player dreams of reaching higher leagues for better rewards and league badges, but only some can manage to do so. There are many ways a good player can further improve their gameplay and win most of their battles. It is not necessary for one to have all the higher rarity cards or Champion cards in order to win battles.

Players should work on upgrading their cards, make good decks and card placements to improve their gameplay. This article features 3 ways a player can get better at Clash Royale.

3 simple tips players can use to get better at Clash Royale and improve their experience

1) Upgrade cards

Upgraded cards to fight better (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrading cards in Clash Royale is one of the most important tasks a player has to undertake. With low-level cards, one cannot have a fair match against their opponents because the cards will eventually get overpowered by higher enemy cards.

Higher or max level cards provide huge benefits in terms of Hit Points and damage dealt per second. The max level of cards a player can have at the moment is level 14.

Even when a level 14 card is pitched against a level 11 card, the difference is huge. The same card at a higher level will have an overpowering impact on its lower counterpart. Thus, upgrading cards is immensely beneficial to a player.

2) Make good decks

Create good good decks for optimum strategy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Making a good deck is as important as upgrading cards to a higher level. A balanced deck with a planned strategy can turn the tables in battle.

Some players tend to think that making a legendary card deck that consists of all Legendary rarity cards can win them a battle. This concept has long been proven wrong. It is possible to win battles even with just common cards. A balanced deck is all that it takes.

3) Card placement and defense

Card Placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Card placement is very essential when managing pushes and defenses. The best strategy is to make positive elixir exchanges until the moment you have a considerably higher elixir advantage.

Use this advantage to push and completely take out a tower is down. Focus on defense and place good defensive units in the middle or in places where the enemy troops face difficulty in targeting the towers.

