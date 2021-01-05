COD Mobile has a wide variety of exclusive items that can be bought using COD Points (CP), one of the in-game currencies.

COD Points are, however, not available for free, and players have to shell out money to acquire them. Since spending money on CP is not a feasible option for everyone, many players often look for ways to obtain the currency at no cost.

This article lists out three ways to get free CP in COD Mobile as of January 2021.

3 ways to get free CP in COD Mobile in January 2021

(Note: Obtaining something for free isn’t easy. Players will have to complete several tasks to receive CP at no cost.)

#1 Swagbucks

(Image via Swagbucks)

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT (Get-paid-to) website where players have to complete surveys and quizzes to earn SB.

The SB can later be utilized to redeem a variety of rewards such as e-gift cards, PayPal money and more. The payout options may vary from country to country.

Click here to visit Swagbucks.

#2 Poll Pay

Image via Poll Pay

Poll Pay is one of the most used GPT applications in the world and functions just like Swagbucks. However, it is worth noting that players can only withdraw their earnings via PayPal.

Click on this link to visit the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay.

#3 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications in the world. Upon downloading the app, players would have to enter their information like name, age, and location. Based on these inputs, surveys will be provided to them.

Players will be rewarded with Google Play Credits for answering such surveys. These credits can later be used to purchase CP in COD Mobile.

Click here to visit the Google Opinion Rewards page on Google Play Store.

Apart from these methods, players can also participate in various giveaways hosted on the official Discord server of COD Mobile.

Click here to join the server.

