3 ways to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in December 2020

Free Fire offers its players a wide assortment of skins, costumes, and more. Most of the exclusive items can be purchased by users via diamonds, an in-game currency. Moreover, the diamonds are required to purchase the Elite Pass.

Players crave to obtain such items, but not everyone can afford to acquire diamonds. Hence, they look for other means to attain the in-game currency at no cost.

In this article, we take a look at three ways by which players can obtain diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire.

3 ways to get free Diamonds in Free Fire

Players must note that obtaining something for free isn’t an easy task, and they would have to complete multiple tasks.

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted and used applications. It has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4/5.

In the app, users would have to complete a few simple surveys to get Google Play Credits. Later, these credits can be used by players to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

#2 Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a prominent GPT (Get-paid-to) website, which players can also use. They can redeem a variety of rewards like gift cards, PayPal Money, and more using SB.

Players can earn SB by completing different surveys, quizzes, daily searches, and more.

(The cashout option depends upon the country of the users.)

#3 Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a GPT app, and functions the same as Swagbucks. It has over 1 million downloads and is rated 4.5 on the Google Play Store.

Likewise, users would have to complete surveys and more. The withdrawal procedure for it is also quite similar to that of Swagbucks.

It is important to note that the players must not use illicit tools like Free Fire diamond generators as they are illegal and are against the ToS of Garena. If found guilty, their account would be permanently suspended from the game.

