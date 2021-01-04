3 ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in January 2021

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale title developed and published by the Singaporean company Garena worldwide. The developers incorporate a variety of cosmetic items like costumes and more, which enable the users to customize the game to a certain extent.

Most exclusive in-game items can be purchased via diamonds, the premium currency of Free Fire. However, they aren’t free, and players have to spend money from their pockets to gain diamonds.

Hence, many users search for ways to get this currency at no cost. This article provides three means by which they can acquire Free Fire diamonds for free in January 2021.

Note: Obtaining diamonds for free isn’t easy, and users have to complete various offers and tasks.

Acquiring Free Fire diamonds at no cost

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted and used applications. All that the players have to do is complete straightforward surveys. Upon completion, they would receive Play Credits, which can be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire directly.

The app has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4 stars.

#2 - Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the most popular GPT (Get-paid to) websites. Users have to complete offers like surveys, quizzes, and more to receive SB. Users can use this SB to redeem various rewards like gift cards for several e-commerce websites, PayPal money, and more. However, the cashout options might vary for players depending on their countries.

Users can click here to visit the official website of Swagbucks.

#3 - Giveaways and custom rooms

Giveaways

Lastly, players can also take part in giveaways by many YouTubers, streamers, and Instagram pages on their respective platforms. Taking part in such giveaways might provide users with an opportunity to receive the currency at no cost. Apart from this, some custom rooms also have diamonds as prizes.

Users must never resort to the usage of tools like the Free Fire diamond generator as they are 100% illegal and do not work. If found guilty, then their accounts will be permanently suspended.

