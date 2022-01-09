3 ways to get PUBG Mobile Lite BC for free in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite offers lots of amazing in-game items like winner passes, upgradable weapons, and colorful attire. Players can get their hands on these items with the help of an in-game currency called Battle Coins (BC).

The currency can be purchased with real money. However, spending real money in the game is not possible for all players. Players are always looking for legit ways to get free BC in their accounts to unlock the desired items. Here are the top three methods for getting free BC in their PUBG Mobile accounts.

Ways to get free PUBG Mobile Lite BC in 2022

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The first way for players to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite in 2022 is from Google Opinion Rewards. The application rewards its uses with real cash for completing surveys. Users get 10-20 seconds of surveys randomly on the application. Upon completing the survey, Google rewards its users with money to the available google account.

PUBG Mobile Lite players can also download the app for free. They can earn money by completing surveys and can redeem it in the in-game store.

Players can install Google Opinion Rewards on the Google Play Store through this link.

2) From participating in giveaways

Giveaways are also an easy method for players to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can find plenty of YouTube channels hosting daily giveaways. These giveaways have BC or winner passes as their primary reward for the winner most of the time. Players can participate in these giveaways to get free BC on their game account.

Besides participating in giveaways, players can also play in custom rooms or tournaments to win real cash or BC. These custom rooms can be found on Youtube or discord channels.

3) Redeem Codes/Google play gift cards

The third method to receive free BC is from redeem codes or Google Play gift cards. Players can get these redeem codes from the official handles of PUBG. Upon receiving the code, players can head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website to redeem the code and get the desired reward.

Many other platforms also reward their subscribers or followers with gift cards with real cash for free. Players can subscribe to these platforms to get gift cards.

Note: The applications mentioned are based on the writer's preferences. Thus, users must go through the privacy policy and terms of service of the applications before utilizing them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar