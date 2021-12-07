3 ways in which Krafton can optimize BGMI Lite for Android devices

BGMI Lite has taken all the headlines in the gaming community, with many players putting up posts on social media urging Krafton to release the game. Influencers have also raised their voices in support of these users and demanded the release of a lighter version.

Low-end device users facing issues while playing BGMI want Krafton to release the lite version of the game with optimized features suitable for smooth and hassle-free gameplay. But how exactly can the developer bring about a fully functional streamlined iteration?

Three aspects for Krafton to work on to get BGMI Lite working well for Android devices

1) Better FPS

Frame per second (FPS) plays a pivotal role in any video game, especially when the game is played in the battle royale mode. Since BGMI Lite will provide its audience with a BR experience, Krafton should look at FPS optimization.

This is because low-end Android users constantly experience frame drops and lags in BGMI, so they are requesting Krafton to release BGMI Lite with better FPS optimization.

2) Smaller maps

Krafton can try to bring in smaller maps in BGMI Lite. Larger arenas will entail more details that can eat up storage space on low-end Androids. Players who are asking for BGMI Lite are reportedly searching for more compact maps with smaller dimensions.

Since BGMI has the same maps as PUBG Mobile — Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin — it will be worth watching whether BGMI Lite has the same maps as PUBG Mobile Lite — Veranga and Golden Woods. Both maps are small in dimension, which helps PUBG Mobile Lite be optimized.

3) Smaller resource packs

Resource packs can be painful for those with insufficient storage space. More miniature resource packs ensure the game is taking up smaller storage space. Currently, the resource packs in BGMI take up more than 4.3 GB of storage space on an Android.

Krafton has to ensure that BGMI Lite is optimized according to low-end devices so that it can be played and enjoyed by those who cannot play BGMI due to device issues.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Players are requested to either play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released and not play PUBG Mobile Lite since the game is banned in India.

