Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire

3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)
3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 18 Oct 2020, 10:53 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Free Fire has a vast collection of exclusive in-game items. The users can acquire most of them via Diamonds, which is one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire. The players can also procure the Elite Pass using the same currency.

However, Diamonds aren't free and need to be bought at a substantial price. Players can top-up Diamonds to ensure that their wallet never goes empty. There are several ways by which one can do so. In this article, we discuss 3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire.

Also Read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire

#1 In-game top-up

Various top-ups in-game
Various top-ups in-game

The players can directly top-up Diamonds in Free Fire. The game also runs several attractive offers for the users. As of now, one can get the Joseph character for free upon the first top-up.

Following are the prices of diamonds in-game:

  • INR 80 – 100 Diamonds
  • INR 250 – 310 Diamonds
  • INR 400 – 520 Diamonds
  • INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds
  • INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds
  • INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds 
Advertisement

#2 Codashop

Codashop (Image Credits: Codashop.in)
Codashop (Image Credits: Codashop.in)

Codashop is one of the most trusted websites for purchasing in-game currencies. It offers users with several payment methods to attain Diamonds in Free Fire.

Here is the rate of Diamonds on Codashop:

  • INR 40 - 50 Diamonds
  • INR 80 - 100 Diamonds
  • INR 240 - 310 Diamonds
  • INR 400 - 520 Diamonds
  • INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds
  • INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds
  • INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

#3 GamesKharido

GamesKharido (Image Credits: Gameskharido.in)
GamesKharido (Image Credits: Gameskharido.in)

GamesKharido is another top-up website like Codashop. Presently, there is an offer running on the website that provides the users with a 100% top-up bonus on the first-ever purchase.

 Here are the various top-up options on GamesKharido:

  • INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50
  • INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100
  • INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310
  • INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520
  • INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060
  • INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180 
  • INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600
Advertisement

Also Read: Ajjubhai vs. Sultan Proslo: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Published 18 Oct 2020, 10:53 IST
Garena Free Fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी