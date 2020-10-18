Free Fire has a vast collection of exclusive in-game items. The users can acquire most of them via Diamonds, which is one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire. The players can also procure the Elite Pass using the same currency.
However, Diamonds aren't free and need to be bought at a substantial price. Players can top-up Diamonds to ensure that their wallet never goes empty. There are several ways by which one can do so. In this article, we discuss 3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire.
Also Read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details
3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire
#1 In-game top-up
The players can directly top-up Diamonds in Free Fire. The game also runs several attractive offers for the users. As of now, one can get the Joseph character for free upon the first top-up.
Following are the prices of diamonds in-game:
- INR 80 – 100 Diamonds
- INR 250 – 310 Diamonds
- INR 400 – 520 Diamonds
- INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds
- INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds
- INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds
#2 Codashop
Codashop is one of the most trusted websites for purchasing in-game currencies. It offers users with several payment methods to attain Diamonds in Free Fire.
Here is the rate of Diamonds on Codashop:
- INR 40 - 50 Diamonds
- INR 80 - 100 Diamonds
- INR 240 - 310 Diamonds
- INR 400 - 520 Diamonds
- INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds
- INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds
- INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds
#3 GamesKharido
GamesKharido is another top-up website like Codashop. Presently, there is an offer running on the website that provides the users with a 100% top-up bonus on the first-ever purchase.
Here are the various top-up options on GamesKharido:
- INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50
- INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100
- INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310
- INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520
- INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060
- INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180
- INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600
Also Read: Ajjubhai vs. Sultan Proslo: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?Published 18 Oct 2020, 10:53 IST