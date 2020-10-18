Free Fire has a vast collection of exclusive in-game items. The users can acquire most of them via Diamonds, which is one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire. The players can also procure the Elite Pass using the same currency.

However, Diamonds aren't free and need to be bought at a substantial price. Players can top-up Diamonds to ensure that their wallet never goes empty. There are several ways by which one can do so. In this article, we discuss 3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire.

3 ways to top-up Diamonds in Free Fire

#1 In-game top-up

Various top-ups in-game

The players can directly top-up Diamonds in Free Fire. The game also runs several attractive offers for the users. As of now, one can get the Joseph character for free upon the first top-up.

Following are the prices of diamonds in-game:

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 250 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

#2 Codashop

Codashop (Image Credits: Codashop.in)

Codashop is one of the most trusted websites for purchasing in-game currencies. It offers users with several payment methods to attain Diamonds in Free Fire.

Here is the rate of Diamonds on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

#3 GamesKharido

GamesKharido (Image Credits: Gameskharido.in)

GamesKharido is another top-up website like Codashop. Presently, there is an offer running on the website that provides the users with a 100% top-up bonus on the first-ever purchase.

Here are the various top-up options on GamesKharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

