30 best fancy and stylish guild names in Free Fire in January 2021

Free Fire has risen to the top of battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It offers various distinctive features, including that of guilds. Users can create/join guilds and participate in the guild tournaments to earn multiple rewards.

Some users prefer to have stylish and cool guild names which incorporate various symbols and fonts. This article provides a list of 30 such monikers for Garena Free Fire.

30 Free Fire guild names with symbols

#1 ZΞЯФ%

#2 ᑌᑎᗝ

#3 fuᏒᎽ

#4 🅽🅾°🅽🅰🅼🅴

#5 ▄︻デTRY══━一

#6 卂匚乇

#7 ƤℜɆĐ₳₮ØⓇ

#8 𒆜🆂🆃🆁🅸🅺🅴𒆜

#9 ༆𝔸𝕝𝕡𝕙𝕒

#10 ▓▒­░Б4░▒▓

#11 乂Ӄᴎ͟͞ɪ͟͞ԍ͟͞ʜ͟͞ᴛ乂

#12 ΔĆŦƗV€

#13 ⧼A⧽⧼Q⧽⧼U⧽⧼A⧽

#14 ΞLITΞ

#15 ▀▄🄵🄴🄰🅁▀▄

#16 ░t░є░α░m░

#17 ₮ØӾł₵

#18 σρтιмυѕ

#19 S⦚ᴛ⦚ʀ⦚ɪ⦚ᴋ⦚ᴇ⦚

#20 『ᗴᗰᑭᎥᖇᗴ』

#21 ιиνιи¢ιвℓє

#22 ΓФЯMΞИΓ

#23 ph⊕ßïα

#24 CФLLIDΞ

#25 WۼℜۼWolŦ

#26 Ր૦८қ૯੮

#27 F҉l҉a҉r҉e҉

#28 ᏕᏝᏗᎩᏋᏒ

#29 Unꜱᴛᴏᴘᴘᴀʙʟᴇ

#30 ₦Ø₥ɆⱤ₵Ɏ

How to change guild names in Free Fire?

Players have to spend 500 diamonds to change the name of their guilds in the game. It is crucial to note that only the officers or guild leaders can change the name.

They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users must open Garena Free Fire and press the guild icon on the screen's right side.

Step 2: Next, they can click on the name change icon beside the existing guild name.

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting them to enter the new guild name.

(Note: The guild names can only be between 3 and 12 characters)

Step 4: After entering the desired name in the text field, gamers can click the ‘500 diamonds' button, as shown below.

After pressing the button, 500 diamonds will be deducted from the player's account, and the name of the guild will be changed.

