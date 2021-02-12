Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has garnered massive numbers over the past few years across the world. The rise in the popularity of Free Fire can be credited to the developers.

Guilds are one of the most exciting aspects of the title. Players can join/create guilds in Free Fire and take part in guild tournaments to earn various items by collecting dog tags.

Many users search for cool and fancy names for their guilds to set them apart from the other users.

30 best stylish Free Fire guild names in February 2021

Here’s a list of names that the players can incorporate

#1 ᗩᐯᗩᒪᗩᑎᑕᕼᗴナ

#2 ★𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥1𝙤𝙣𝙨★

#3 ༒₮ØӾł₵༒

#4 乙0ᗰᗷᎥᗴ乙

#5 ༺𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐝༻

#6 乡ᑎᎥǤᕼ丅乡

#7 HЦЯЯICДИΞジ

#8 ⊹•ᏖᏋᏒᏒᎧᏒ•⊹

#9 þΛ尺ΛЛØɪΛ卍

#10 ᕼᗩᎥᒪᔕ丅ᗝᖇᗰ

#11 𝓗𝓮𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓷☬

#12 ꧁ɦօʀɨʐօռ꧂

#13 ▀▄🄲🄾🄽🅀🅄🄴🅁🄾🅁🅂▀▄

#14 <ᕼᗴᗩᐯᗴᑎ>

#15 ༺ɖɛǟɖֆɦօȶ༻

#16 𓊈𒆜🅶🅸🅰🅽🆃🆂𒆜𓊉

#17 x卩卄卂几ㄒㄖ爪丂 x

#18 🅘🅒🅔🅒🅞🅛🅓

#19 DФФMSDДУ

#20 -ƒurψ-

#21 ~IGИIΓΞ~

#22 $pёcтяё

#23 ミ★乙乇ひ丂★彡

#24 𓂀-𝓓𝓾𝓼𝓽-𓂀

#25 Ѳѫёп$

#26 ꀘ꒐ꋊꍌ꒯ꄲꂵ

#27 ₑᗰ𝐩ᵢᵣₑ

#28 ×ᴍᴀᴛʀɪx×

#29 𝙼̷𝚊̷𝚐̷𝚒̷𝚌̷𝚊̷𝚕̷

#30 _🅲🆁🆄🅲🅸🅵🆈_

Players can also use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytexttool.net to further incorporate fancy text and symbols in their names.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change the name of the guilds in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, open Free Fire and click on the "Guild" icon located on the screen's right side.

Click on the "Name-change" icon located beside the guild's existing name.

A dialogue box will pop-up, prompting players to enter the new name of the guild.

Paste any name from the aforementioned list and press the "500 diamonds" button.

The name of the guild will be changed, and diamonds will be deducted. It is crucial to note that only the leader or the officer can change a guild's name.

