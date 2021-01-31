Garena Free Fire is one of the most prominent mobile battle royale games. It has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which showcases its mass popularity on the platform.

There has been a significant rise in the player base of the title. While initially creating an account, users have to enter a name/IGN. Many users desire to have cool names to distinguish themselves from the others, and hence they search for the same on the internet.

This article provides the users with a list of 30 best stylish Free Fire names.

Also Read: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

30 best stylish Free Fire names with symbols (2021)

As the regular keyboards on the mobile devices do not have fancy fonts and symbols, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com and gypu.com to incorporate them.

Here’s the list of 30 names:

#1 *Sԋαԃσɯ*

#2 ꧁༺ռɨɢɦȶʍǟʀɛ༻꧂

Advertisement

#3 ×▀▄🄵🄴🄰🅁▀▄×

#4 ⡷⠂FДIΓH⠐⢾

#5 𝙳𝚒𝚜𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛ジ

#6 ᑭᕼᗴᑎᗝᗰ

#7 ★𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞★

#8 ₵₳₦₵ɆⱤ

#9 山ㄖㄥᐯ乇丂༒

#10 ЩДЯЯIФЯ

#11 ßrïςκ乡

#12 ŇƗŇĴΔ☬

#13 Sₐᗰᵤᵣₐᵢ

#14╰•Đ€ΔŦĦ•╯

#15 -ѕυияιѕє-

#16 <Mᵢ𝘴ₑᵣy>

#17 𝕴𝖒𝖒𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖆𝖑ナ

#18 𝔅𝔩𝔞𝔷𝔢★

#19 -🅘🅝🅕🅔🅡🅝🅞-

#20 𓂀ʜᴇᴀᴛ𓂀

#21 ٭𝙿̷𝚢̷𝚛̷𝚎̷٭

#22 +𝒳𝑒𝓃𝑜𝒸𝒾𝒹𝑒+

#23 ∿Cσɳϙυҽɾσɾ∿

#24 [Swₐᵣᗰ]

#25 ★𝕮𝖔𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖙★

#26 ⊹•νєиσм•⊹

#27 €VƗŁ卍

#28 Cга$н

#29 Hцяяїcапё

#30 _🅃🄷🅄🄶_

How to change the IGN in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the given steps to change their names in Garena Free Fire:

Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Profile" icon located on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

The profile will soon open up. Next, users have to press the yellow name-change icon.

A dialogue box will pop-up, prompting the players to enter the new name IGN.

Finally, paste any of the names mentioned in the list above and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

The name of the players will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?