30 best stylish Free Fire names with symbols in January 2021

The battle royale genre has established itself on the mobile platform. Titles like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as the most prevalent options. The mass popularity of the former can be partly credited to the introduction of new features.

Initially, while creating an account, users have to enter a nickname. Many players want to have stylish and unique in-game names (IGNs) and look for the same online.

This article lists the 30 best Free Fire names with symbols in January 2021.

30 most suitable Free Fire names with symbols in January 2021

#1 ICΞCФLD

#2 ☬𝕮𝖑𝖔𝖚𝖉𝖘☬

#3 ꧁𓊈🅳🅴🅰🆃🅷𓊉꧂

#4 ▄︻D̷a̷r̷k̷n̷e̷s̷s̷══

#5 ༺ռɨɢɦȶʍǟʀɛ༻

#6 ༒𝓓𝓻𝓸𝔀𝓷༒

#7 𒆜_🅺🅸🅽🅶_𒆜

#8 ⠂HЦЯЯICДИΞ⠐

#9 -𝚃𝚒𝚍𝚊ム 𝚆𝚊𝚟𝚎-

#10 ƑƛԼԼƠƲƬ

#11 ᖴᎥǤᕼ丅ᗴᖇᔕ

#12 ØMEGΛ

#13 ★𝚉̷𝚎̷𝚊̷𝚕̷★

#14 𓂀 𝔹𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𓂀

#15 ▀▄🄵🅄🅁🅈▀▄

#16 ЄжШнчZёD

#17 ĐΛŴŇ

#18 ∀εr†εx

#19 卄ㄖ尺丨乙ㄖ几

#20 PФSΞIDФИ

#21 ~SσυL~

#22 NO MΣЯᄃY

#23 *MЄԼƠƊƳ*

#24 -ƁƦƠƘЄƝ-

#25 ×Elimination×

#26 `ᑎᗴᗴᗪᒪᗴ`

#27 ĐØØΜŞĐΔ¥

#28 ⊕u†rαgε

#29 ЩЯДIΓH

#30 DØØM

Apart from these, users can use websites like lingojam.com, gypu.com, fancytexttool.com, and fancytextguru.com to add various symbols in their names.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their names in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and press the "Profile" icon located on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: The users' profile will open up; they have to click the yellow name-change icon.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, asking the players to enter the new name.

Step 4: They can paste any of the names from the list above and tap on the "390 diamonds" option.

The names will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted. Users will also have a second option with a card symbol in the dialogue box if they have a name-change card.

