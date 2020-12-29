30 best stylish nicknames with symbols in Free Fire

In a way, the battle royale genre has revolutionized the mobile gaming community, and games like Free Fire have established themselves as a fan favorite.

Free Fire is a prominent BR title developed and published by the Singaporean company Garena. It was among one of the most live-watched games on YouTube in 2020, which underlines its popularity. With regular updates, the game's player base has grown massively.

While initially creating an account in Free Fire, users have to set a moniker/nickname. Many players search on the internet for stylish names with a variety of symbols and fonts. This article provides a list of 30 such nicknames.

30 most stylish nicknames with symbols in Free Fire

#1 ₩₳ⱤⱤłØⱤ

#2 ༒☬𝓥𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓽𝔂☬༒

#3 ꧁ɖǟʀӄռɛֆֆ꧂

#4 𒆜🅱🆁🆄🆃🅰🅻𒆜

#5 ⡷MISSIФИ⢾

#6 𝕾𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖉?

#7 ~𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙢~

#8 -ᕼᗝᖇᎥ乙ᗝᑎ-

#9 ЇпHцѫапё

#10 *🅴🅻🅸🆃🅴*

#11 𝙰̷𝚟̷𝚎̷𝚗̷𝚐̷𝚎̷

#12 ﾉ𝙱𝚞𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛ﾉ

#13 Dσσɱʂԃαყ

#14 ★ŚŤĂŔ★

#15 C͢h͢a͢m͢p͢i͢o͢n͢

#16 ￌ🅳🅴🅰🅳🅻🆈ￌ

#17 ░P░O░W░E░R░

#18 DҽAԃ1

#19 ▄︻🅺🅸🅽🅶══

#20 ЄƇԼƖƤƧЄ

#21 ᗯᕼᎥᖇᒪᗯᎥᑎᗪ

#22 ΓHΞБΞSΓ

#23 Dҽαƚԋ

#24 ᔕᒪᗩᑌǤᕼ丅ᗴᖇ

#25 Lυɳαɾ!

#26 Ð尺ΛƓØЛら

#27 ★𝙽𝚘𝙼𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚢★

#28 PЯФDIGY

#29 ᗯᎥ乙ᗩᖇᗪ

#30 _🄼🄰🅂🅃🄴🅁_

Players can also use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate fancy texts and symbols in their names.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire?

Players can follow the steps given below to change their names in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and click the "Profile" icon present on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

The diamonds will be deducted, and the names will be changed. They will also have another option with a card symbol in the dialogue box if they have a name-change card.

