30 cool and stylish Free Fire names in December 2020

Free Fire is a renowned mobile battle royale game developed and published by Garena worldwide. According to the second quarterly report of Sea Limited, it had 100 million peak daily active users, which underlines its popularity.

With regular updates, there has been a constant influx in the player base. While initially making an account, users have to set an in-game name (IGN). Many players desire to have stylish names with various symbols and search for the same online.

This article provides 30 such monikers to use in Free Fire.

Some fancy IGN's to be used in Free Fire

Here's a list of names that the users can try out:

#1 ΓЯЦSΓ

#2 Ҏ̷Ƚ̷Ʌ̷Ȳ̷Ȅ̷Ʀ̷

#3 ༺ℜ؏αᏞ༻

#4 I҉n҉v҉i҉s҉i҉b҉l҉e҉

#5『РЯØ』

#6 ΜΔŘ€

#7 ๖ۣۜƊrⱥgoภ

#8 ★彡[₱Ⱨ₳₦₮Øᴍ]彡★

#9 ď£ɱ¤ñ

#10 ӄɨʟʟɛʀ

#11 ɆӾ₳Ⱡ₮ɆĐ

#12 Ř€Ж

#13 𝖋𝖆Ց

#14 𝔎ℑ𝔑𝔊

#15 G̸͓͓̬̤̺͕̓̌̇̑̈͐̿̈́͠l̵̥̊͗́̏̈̃i̵̧̟̋͆ţ̷̛̰̙̘̥́́̈́̍̓c̶̙̹̼͉̩̈͋̂́̚h̶̙͇͙̘͉̗̆̆̆̎͋

#16 巛Vᴇɪɴꜱ巛

#17 𝖂𝖎𝖘𝖉𝖔𝖒

#18 ℓεƧƧ

#19 爪卂丂ㄒ乇尺

#20 り乇√ﾉﾚ

#21 ₩𝓲₦₦єⱤ

#22 [DΛΣӃຟ⊕ﾚቻ]

#23 ØΜ€ǤΔ

#24 ΔຮຮΔຮຮᛨℵ

#25 下工匕口

#26 ꋪꍏꁅꍟ

#27 Ƒᶦᴿᵋ

#28 ℌ𝔞𝔳𝔬𝔎

#29 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕩

#30 ★🅺🅸🅽🅶★

Users can utilize websites like fancytexttool.com, gypu.com, lingojam.com, and fancytextguru.com to incorporate stylish fonts in their names.

How to change IGN in Garena Free Fire

It is easy to change the name in the game. Users can follow these steps to do so:

The diamonds would be deducted, and the name will be changed. If players have a Name Change card, then they will have a second option with a card symbol in the dialog box while changing the name.

