How to get bonus Free Fire diamonds on top-up from Games Kharido: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. They are used for various purposes like purchasing cosmetic items, obtaining the Elite Pass and more.

However, diamonds aren't available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to get them. As a result, many players often look for alternative ways to acquire diamonds at cheap rates or even for free.

Games Kharido is one of the most reliable top-up websites that help players get a better deal in-game. This article takes a look at how the players can obtain a 100% top-up bonus from Games Kharido.

Also read: Free Fire OB25 New Beginning update: APK+OBB download links for Android devices

Games Kharido: 100% Free Fire diamonds top-up bonus

Games Kharido currently has a promotional offer running and is offering players a 100% bonus. However, there is a catch: it is only valid on the first top-up.

Follow the steps given below to top-up from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Games Kharido. Players can click here to do so.

Advertisement

Log in to the website.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account using Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear. Select the desired top-up option.

The top-up options

Step 4: After successful payment, the diamonds will be credited to the player's Free Fire account.

In-game

Free Fire also has an in-game promotional offer that will provide players with a 100% bonus diamond top-up. However, the maximum bonus is capped at 1000 diamonds.

Follow the steps given below to get a 100% bonus diamond top-up in the game.

Step 1: Click on the diamond icon present on the top of the screen. Various top-up options will appear.

Advertisement

Step 2: Purchase the desired number of diamonds.

(Note: As stated earlier, players can claim only a maximum of 1000 diamonds as bonus. Moreover, they would have to claim them manually.)

Step 3: After purchasing the diamonds, navigate to the '100% Bonus-top option present under the events tab.

Step 4: Click on the claim button to get the respective amount of diamonds.

Also Read: JIGS' in-game Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more