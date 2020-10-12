30 funny names for Among Us

Among Us is developed and published by InnerSloth, and has risen to prominence recently, nearly two years after its initial release. This game sees players, called Crewmates, completing several tasks to win the game, while an Imposter from within the group tries to kill the rest and sabotage their progress.

This title's concept is quite interesting, and its very nature makes it an excellent way to enjoy and have fun with friends, since it needs them to be deceitful to win.

Gamers can change their names as many times as they wish to do so in-game, and many use the names of colours to add to the confusion.

Usually, players come up with funny and unique names themselves, but if they cannot do so, we have compiled a list of such monikers that can be used in Among Us.

30 funny names that can be used in Among Us

Here is a list of such monikers:

#1 I.M.POSTER

#2 RedSuS

#3 Elektrical

#4 𝙲𝚘𝚗 𝙼𝚊𝚗

#5 SkyBlue

#6 Limelight

#7 NotImposter

#8 𝚂𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚝𝚊𝚐𝚎

#9 You

#10 Everybody

#11 Red

#12 Vent

#13 I Saw You

#14 Crewmate

#15 No one

#16 Yellow

#17 Cross

#18 Boomer

#19 Goose

#20 Cheater

#21 Insider

#22 Silent

#23 dontkillme

#24 Zero

#25 bunny

#26 rocket

#27 eXwhY

#28 DeD

#29 Change

#30 NotBlue

How to change the name in Among Us

Players can follow these steps to change their in-game names:

Step 1: Open Among Us and click on Online/Local play.

Step 2: The name change option appears on the top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Name change option located on the top of the screen

Step 3: Paste the new name and press on the 'OK' button.

