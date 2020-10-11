Pokimane asks 'boyfriend' Barack Obama to play Among Us with her

Imane "Pokimane" Anys wants to play Among Us with the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Pokimane had recently tweeted about how much she has been enjoying the game of late, and the fact that it has led to so many unexpected crossovers so far.

Seems like Pokimane wants to pull off one of the most unexpected crossovers ever as she recently sent out a tweet addressed to the former President, where she asked him if he wanted to play Among Us with her.

This is not the first time that Pokimane has mentioned Barack Obama on her Twitter, having famously referred to him as her 'boyfriend' back in July, as a response to the Pokimane Boyfriend rumours.

In a tweet which has received a 118K likes so far, Pokimane posted a picture of herself beside a smiling cardboard cutout of Barack Obama:

Post this tweet, Pokimane can be often heard referring to Obama as her 'boyfriend'.

It now seems like Pokimane is ready to take the 'next step', as she officially invited the former President for a game of Among Us.

Pokimane x Obama ft. Among Us

Among Us is currently one of the hottest games on the internet, and it has witnessed a sudden upsurge in popularity after several notable streamers began playing the game.

From the likes of Ninja, CouRage JD, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast and several others, Among Us has proved to be the surprise hit of the year, as it continues to go from strength to strength with each passing week.

Pokimane herself has admitted to being a fan of the game, which has proved to become an instant favourite and has resulted in epic crossover streams.

Soon after Pokimane's recent invitation to Barack Obama went viral, Twitter was abuzz, as several from the online community responded with their own quips.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Biggest crossover in gaming history — in_disguise (@04_wilmar) October 10, 2020

*Meanwhile in the White House after reading Poki's tweet" pic.twitter.com/FAkCektRj0 — Kouji O. (@kouji7otake) October 10, 2020

hope he sees this — Sten Dragoti (@StenDragoti) October 10, 2020

If Obama played, the stream would be bigger than the Drake playing Fornite with Ninja. — swieter (@swieter) October 10, 2020

Please Mr. President, it would be fun! 🤣 — Dee Dunne (@violentivy) October 10, 2020

This would be the first good thing that happened in 2020. — Szabolcs Szalai (@rainbowfl0p) October 10, 2020

That’s equivalent to me tagging you 😔 https://t.co/QP7JIaw5no — Syn Kobe (@Kobe0802_) October 10, 2020

u guys would make such a cute couple 🥰 — Mason (hqankle) (@ivernmaster42) October 10, 2020

Biggest collab of the century. Barack obama, pewdiepie, pokimake, nuxtaku, disguised toast, then the rest is filler — 👻SpookRhythm👻 (@Rh7thmed) October 10, 2020

As fans continue to root for this mega collaboration to take place, and with all that has happened in 2020 so far, let's not rule out the possibility of a Pokimane x Barack Obama Among Us stream taking place just yet!