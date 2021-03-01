30 stylish Free Fire guild names in March 2021

Guilds are one of the most popular features of Garena Free Fire. They allow players to socialize with other users in a group and participate in guild tournaments to collect dog tags.

These tags can be redeemed to obtain numerous rewards, including gold royale vouchers, gold, bounty tokens and more.

Many players want cool names for their guilds in Garena Free Fire. This article provides a list of 30 guild names that players can use in the game.

Also Read: Chrono vs Shirou: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked mode in March?

List of stylish Free Fire guild names

#1 几ㄖ爪乇尺匚ㄚ

#2 Dαrк

#3 乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ乂

Advertisement

#4 rσчαl

#5 ᙢᖻSᖶᓿᑤ

#6 ＲＵＳＨＥＲＳ

#7 ꂵꀤꉓꋪꂦ

#8 ꜰᴜʀɪᴏᵘꜱ

#9 ™𝐔ɴɪᴛᴇᴅ

#10 𝕾𝖖𝖚𝖆𝖉

#11 нσυи∂ѕ

#12 ฿Ø₮₴

#13 丨爪爪ㄖ尺ㄒ卂ㄥ

#14 ΞMPУΓУ

#15 $гачёя

#16 ѵѳїд

#17 ДЯJДЖ

#18 קȑȋ§ɱ¤

#19 ᖴᎥᖇᗴᖴᒪƳ

#20 ฿Ⱡ₳₵₭乂Łł𝕊Ŧ

#21 βỖϻβ

#22 𝕴𝖓𝖋𝖑𝖎𝖈𝖙

#23 ρℓąǥµ€

#24 ­░FIЯΞ░

#25 ЩILD

#26 𝕴ɴ𝖘ᴛɪɴᴄᴛ

#27 ⻓ᎥŁŁ乇ℛ

#28 ₥₳₦ł₳₵₴

#29 々ᏟᎾᏴᎡᎪ彡

#30 ЯΞLICΓ

Players can also customize their guild names using websites like fancytexttool.com, coolsymbols.com and more.

Changing guild names in Garena Free Fire

Open the guild section

It is crucial to note that only the guild leader can change a guild's name in Free Fire.

Players can follow the steps given below to change their guild names in the game:

Step 1: Players must first open the 'Guild' section of Free Fire by pressing the icon on the right side of the screen.

Press on the option besides the existing guild name.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the icon beside the existing guild name.

Advertisement

Enter the name in the text field and press the button with the diamond symbol

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter the new guild name.

Step 4: After entering the name, players can click on the button with the diamond symbol. They must note that the guild name should be between 3 and 12 characters.

After clicking the button, 500 diamonds will be charged, and the guild's name will be changed.

Also Read: Lokesh Gamer vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?