Guilds are one of the most intriguing and unique aspects of the renowned battle royale title, Garena Free Fire. Initially, while creating a guild in the game, players have to provide a slew of information, including a guild name, slogan, and more.

Users desire to have attractive slogans that they can incorporate into their guilds, and they often look for interesting options on the internet. This article lists the 30 most stylish Free Fire guild slogans that players can use as of April 2021.

Also read: Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

30 stylish Free Fire guild slogans that players can use in April

#1 ★𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦? 𝘏𝘦𝘳𝘦'𝘴 𝘢 𝘸𝘢𝘳★

#2 彡ᴛʜᴇ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴꜱ彡

#3 𝖂𝖊 𝖆𝖗𝖊 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖚𝖓𝖇𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖐𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊𝖘

#4 𝙺𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝙱𝚘𝚘𝚢𝚊𝚑

Advertisement

#5 🅶🅴🆃 🆁🅴🅺🆃

#6 丅ᕼᗴ ᖴᎥᔕ丅ᔕ ᗝᖴ ᖴᎥᖇᗴ

#7 𝙸𝚌𝚎 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝙰𝚝𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚛𝚜

#8 𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙏𝙖𝙥𝙨

#9 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖋𝖚𝖗𝖞

#10 🅃🄷🄴 🄼🄾🄽🅂🅃🄴🅁🅂

#11 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬

#12 🆃🅷🆁🅸🅻🅻 🅺🅸🅽🅶🆂

#13 𝐍𝐨.𝟏 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

#14 ㄒ卄乇 ㄒ卄ㄩᎶ丂

#15 ĐØ ŇØŦ Μ€ŞŞ

#16 ꜰɪɢʜᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʜᴜɴᴅᴇʀ

#17 ᵀᴴᴱ ᴿᴼʸᴬᴸ ᴸᴱᴳᴵᴼᴺ

#18 𝚈̷𝚘̷𝚞̷𝚛̷ 𝙳̷𝚘̷𝚘̷𝚖̷𝚜̷𝚍̷𝚊̷𝚢̷

#19 ƧӇƲƬ ƲƤ!

#20 ŤĤĔ ĤĔĹĹĤŐÚŃĎŚ

#21 ֆӄʏ ɨֆ ʄǟʟʟɨռɢ

#22 ŤĤĔ βĔŚŤ ĂМŐŃĞ ŤĤĔ βĔŚŤ

#23 T̲h̲e̲ ̲U̲l̲t̲i̲m̲a̲t̲e̲ ̲D̲e̲s̲t̲r̲o̲y̲e̲r̲s̲

#24 A̴d̴r̴e̴n̴a̴l̴i̴n̴e̴ ̴i̴n̴s̴i̴d̴e̴

#25 ĞŔĂŃĎ ČĤĂМРĨŐŃŚ

#26 Ŵ€ ΔŘ€ ỮŇŘ€ΔŁ

#27 𝚆̷𝚎̷ 𝚊̷𝚛̷𝚎̷ 𝚢̷𝚘̷𝚞̷𝚛̷ 𝚍̷𝚘̷𝚘̷𝚖̷

#28 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖙'𝖘 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖗𝖎𝖙

#29 ᗯᗴ ᗩᖇᗴ 丅ᕼᗴ ᗷᗴᔕ丅

#30 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝

How to change guild slogans in Garena Free Fire

Follow the given steps to change guild slogans in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Guild’ icon located on the lobby screen’s right side. Next, players have to tap on the ‘Guild Info’ button.

Step 2: A dialog box will pop up on their screens. Press the ‘Edit’ icon present beside the current guild slogan.

Step 3: Finally, paste any of the slogans from the list mentioned above and tap the "OK" button.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Save’ button. The guild slogan will then be changed.

Note: Guild slogans are a matter of preference. This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?