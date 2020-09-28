Battle royale games have become immensely popular over the last couple of years. On the mobile platform, games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have amassed massive player bases.

Free Fire has even crossed 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, making it the most downloaded game of its genre.

Many new players often look for cool IGNs that would set them apart from the rest of the players in Free Fire. With that in mind, here is a list of 30 stylish names for beginners to use in the game.

Also Read: ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

30 stylish Free Fire nicknames for beginners

#1 SHI€LD

#2 𝐀𝐂𝐄

#3 𝕯σσм

Advertisement

#4 乇乂山卄ㄚ乙乇ᗪ

#5 𝐻𝒴𝒟𝑅Δ

#6 丅ʀɪɢɢᴇʀ

#7 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑

#8 ɢʀᴀɴᴅᴍᴀsᴛᴇʀ

#9 TOЖIC

#10 ΩMEGA

#11 ᗷᒪᗝᗝᗪ

#12 scRIPt

#13 🇹 🇳 🇹

#14 𝓓𝖔𝖓

#15 Ќąяʍą

#16 Fιяє

#17 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕖

#18 ₮ⱧɆ₭ł₦₲

#19 𝓐𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓪

#20 DΞAD

#21 SHФФΓ

#22 ĐΣƧƬłПɎ

#23 ℜ1DΣ

#24 ᏢⱤᏆƝᏣᎬ

#25 乂ＧＡＭＥＲ乂

#26 ₷ⱣΛɌ₮Λ

#27 TØXÌĆ

#28 ᴇɢᴏ

#29 PS¥CH

#30 ŁÈÔ

As regular keyboards do not have fancy text and symbols, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to generate them.

How to change your nickname in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below in order to change their nicknames in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, open Garena Free Fire, and click on the profile banner present on the top-left corner of the main screen.

First, open Garena Free Fire, and click on the profile banner present on the top-left corner of the main screen. Step 2: Your profile will open up. Next click on the yellow 'name change' icon located below your IGN.

Your profile will open up. Next click on the yellow 'name change' icon located below your IGN. Step 3: A dialog box will then appear, prompting you to enter the new name. Now, paste the required name in the text field and click on the button below it.

It'll cost you around 390 diamonds to change your name.

Also Read: Free Fire Mod APK will lead to account bans, and is illegal to use