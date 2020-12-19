Garena Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise in its player base and popularity. This success partly be credited to the various unique aspects present in the game, like guilds, characters and pets with abilities/skills, and more.

Over the period, guilds have become an essential part of Free Fire. Players can form/join guilds and participate in tournaments to obtain various rewards by collecting Dog Tags.

Many players look for cool names for their guilds to differentiate themselves from others. Therefore, this article provides users with 30 such guild names in Free Fire.

30 stylish guild names for your Free Fire squad

#1 ₮Ɇ₳₥ ₦Ø1

#2 𓂀𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕎𝕠𝕝𝕧𝕖𝕤𓂀

#3 ★ɴɪɢʜᴛᴍᴀʀᴇꜱ★

#4 ꧁☬𝓟𝓵𝓪𝓰𝓾𝓮☬꧂

#5 𒆜🅵🅴🅰🆁𒆜

#6 ༺ɖɛǟȶɦ༻

#7 ~𝓕𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼~

#8 𝚆𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚘𝚛𝚜!

#9 🅻🅴🅶🅴🅽🅳🆂

#10 вαttlєstαr

#11 ᗯᗝᑎᗪᗴᖇ

#12 𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕧𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟

#13 CЦЯSΞ

#14 乃ㄥ乇丂丂丨几Ꮆ丂

#15 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬

#16 𝒟𝑒𝓈𝓉𝓇𝑜𝓎𝑒𝓇𝓈

#17 𝙵𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚗𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚕

#18 𝕻𝖗𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖊𝖘

#19 -𝙈𝙖𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙨-

#20 F1ΞИD

#21 ßαrßαrïαη

#22 ŞΔVΔǤ€

#23 𓂀 𝕆𝕘𝕣𝕖𝕤 𓂀

#24 🄼🄰🅁🅅🄴🄻🅂!

#25 ᗯᎥ乙ᗩᖇᗪᔕ

#26 Ｉｎｃｕｂｕｓ

#27 🅳🅴🅼🅾🅻🅸🆂🅷🅴🆁🆂

#28 Rҽԃҽɱρƚισɳ

#29 𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔰𝔱!

#30 𝕻𝖍𝖊𝖓𝖔𝖒𝖘

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps below to change the name of their guilds:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and click the "Guild" icon on the right side of the lobby.

Step 2: Users must press the "Name-change" icon beside the existing name of the guild.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name. Users can paste any of the names mentioned above and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

The diamonds will be deducted, and the names would be changed. It is important to note that only the leaders/officers can change the name of their guilds in Free Fire.

