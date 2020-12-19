How to contact Free Fire help center for missing items, payment, hacker reports, and other game concerns

Free Fire, developed and published by Garena, is a leading title in the battle royale genre. Since its release, the game has amassed a massive player base across the world.

However, the journey for players isn’t always smooth, and sometimes, they face hiccups regarding payments, hackers, and more. Hence, many of them look for ways to contact the help center of Free Fire to report such issues.

This article provides a step-by-step guide by which users can do so.

Contacting the Free Fire help center for all game-related concerns

Players can follow these steps to report payment issues, bugs, hacker reports, and more to the Help Center of Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Users have to visit the official website and tap on the submit request option on the screen’s top-right corner.

Step 2: Players have to press on the dialog box and select the respective concern. They can report the following problems:

Hacker Report Form

Game Concerns

Payment & Missing Items

The different problems that the players can report

Step 3: A form would appear, which they have to fill in with all the details, like email address, and select the problem they are facing.

Step 4: Lastly, they need to describe the issue briefly and attach the suitable documents as proof. Users can then press the ‘Submit’ button; the request will be sent and then reviewed by the support team of Garena Free Fire.

Enter all the details and press the 'Submit' button

It is important to note that players have to enter all the details accurately. In case of a mismatch in the data provided, their request will be rejected by Free Fire.

