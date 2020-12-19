New Chrono character vs. A124 in Free Fire: Who is the better in the game?

Free Fire is a unique battle royale game in the esports industry. One of the reasons is the exclusive feature of unique characters with abilities that helps players on the virtual battleground.

The developers of Free Fire usually collaborate with celebrities and famous professionals to increase the game's reach worldwide. Recently, Garena teamed up with football star Cristiano Ronaldo to bring his persona, called "Chrono," into the game.

A124 is one of the most potent characters in Free Fire and helps individuals enhance their performance on the ground.

This article analyzes and compares both A124 and Chrono to find out who is better in Free Fire.

A124 or Chrono, who is the better character in Free Fire?

Chrono

Chrono will be available in the game from today, i.e., 19th December, and will be an absolute monstrosity. His in-game description says that Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time Turner.

At its base level, the ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

Also, allies inside the force field receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono is maximized up to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, while the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

A124

A124 is a robot made with modern technologies and has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. Her base level ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

She can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds when she is maximized up to level 6 using character level up cards.

Conclusion

Both A124 and Chrono are powerful and able characters, and these characters have active ability skillsets.

A124's ability is excellent, which converts EPs into HPs, but requires much more time. In contrast, Chrono offers a better ability with two skillsets and versatile power. He can block enemies' damage as well as attack them at the same time.

Hence, in terms of versatility of usage and viability, Chrono's ability will be better to play with than A124's.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.