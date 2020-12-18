How to redeem special codes from rewards redemption site in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire provides various in-game features that distinguish it from other BR titles on the mobile device. Few of the key aspects are the characters, gun skins, pet, bundles and more.

While the game offers a plethora of these in-game items, not all of them are free, and they require the players to spend the in-game currency – diamonds.

Redeem codes are one of the best means to obtain these in-game items for free, and they require comparatively less effort. However, these codes have to be used quickly and within the stipulated timeframe.

This article provides users with a step-by-step guide to use a redeem code in Free Fire.

How to use redeem code in Garena Free Fire?

Here is an active code that players can use to claim a reward:

FFBA-TJSL-DCCS

Players can follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire, to then obtain various in-game rewards:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption center of Free Fire. Players can click here to visit the webpage.

Log in to the Free Fire account.

Step 2: Next, the users will have to log in to their Free Fire account on the website with the desired option.

(Note: The users with a guest account will not be able to claim the rewards. Hence, they will have to bind their account with Google, Facebook, VK or Huawei ID to use the codes.)

Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text field and touch the confirm button.

Step 4: A dialogue box appears, click the OK button.

After the redemption is complete, the players can collect the reward from the in-game mail section

After the redemption process is complete, the users will be able to collect their reward from the in-game mail section. If the rewards include any in-game currency, it will be automatically credited to their account.

If players encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or that it has already been redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired, and that it cannot be used any further to obtain the rewards.

