Free Fire Redeem Code for today (18th December): Winterlands Theme Gun Box, Snow Parachute and more

Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 characters consisting of both capital letters and numbers. These codes facilitie the players to obtain a variety of in-game items free of charge. The developers usually release them on certain occasions.

The grand finals of Free Fire Battle (FFBA) Arena Season 2 are currrently underway, and fans are delighted with the action that they have witnessed. The developers have also announced three live viewership milestone rewards for the event. Here are the rewards:

50,000 live watching – Winterlands Theme Gun Box

100,000 live watching – Snow Parachute

200,000 live watching – Winterlands Light

Two of them have been achieved, and the redeem codes have been released.

This article provides the users with the redeem codes for the items mentioned above.

Free Fire Redeem Code for today (18th December)

Redeem Code: FFBA-TJSL-DCCS

It is important to note that the codes will work only between the stipulated time i.e. till 18th December 11:59 PM IST. Post this, users will receive an error, and wouldn’t be able to obtain the rewards.

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the redemption center of Free Fire on the official website. Players can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account via the desired options.

(Note: The users with a guest account will not be able to use to the redeem code to obtain the rewards and hence they will have to bind their account with Facebook, Google or VK.)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

After the code is successfully redeemed, the players will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section within 24 hours. Also, if there is an in-game currency as a reward, it will be directly credited to their account.

