32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile Finals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Indonesia 2 displaced Vietnam 1 from the leading spot in the 32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile Finals after displaying splendid performances on Day 2. This side has garnered 130 points, including 72 eliminations, with the help of five Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. Indonesia 2 features two star players, Yummy and Pondit. They're from Alter Ego, a side that recently won the Super League Spring.

Vietnam 1 has now dropped to second place with 95 points and was unable to win any Chicken Dinners on Day 2. Indonesia 2, which consists of a few skilled PUBG Mobile players — such as Microboy and Rosemary — acquired the third position with 94 points. Thailand 2 slipped to 11th place despite featuring a superstar lineup of team The Infinity.

32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile Finals Day 2 match-wise overview

Match 1

SEA Games Finals standings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Indonesia 2 clinched the first game with 12 eliminations after fighting intensely in the end circle. Malaysia 2 and Malaysia 1 secured 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Thailand 2 collected five points, including four frags.

Match 2

The second Chicken Dinner was also grabbed by Indonesia 2, who won this game with seven kills. Both representatives of Malaysia yet again displayed exceptional gameplay. Vietnam 1 and Thailand 2, who boast pro-PUBG Mobile players from their nations, added nine points each to their names.

Match 3

The supremacy of Indonesia 2 continued, as this squad won their third consecutive game. They accumulated a total of 62 points in their last three matches, absolutely dominating their opponents. Vietnam 2 scored 21 points, while Philippines 2 and Myanmar 2 earned 11 points each.

Match 4

Myanmar 2 finally broke Indonesia 2's win streak, obtaining the Chicken Dinner in this game with nine eliminations. Indonesia 1 displayed aggressive gameplay, as they scored 16 points, with 12 of them coming from eliminations. LAOS 2 and Thailand 2 collected only six points each.

Match 5

Malaysia 1, which features PUBG Mobile athletes from Geek Slate, was the winner of this fifth match with eight kills. However, it was Vietnam 1 who topped the table with 21 points, including 15 frags. Vietnam 2 and Cambodia 1 took 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 6

Indonesia 1 came out victorious in the sixth match with 12 kills. Philippines 1, with 10 eliminations, exhibited amazing gameplay. Indonesia 2, who won the first three games today, achieved nine points.

