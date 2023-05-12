32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more 

The Grand Finals of the 32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile commenced on May 12. Day 1 saw Vietnam 1 taking the lead with 53 points despite not winning a single Chicken Dinner. The squad displayed a scintillating performance in most of their matches. Indonesia 2 captured the second position with 52 points after accumulating two Chicken Dinners in their six matches.

Cambodia 1 and Indonesia 1 have amassed 47 points each, occupying the third and fourth spots, respectively. Thailand 2, which boasts professional PUBG Mobile players from Infinity, came ninth with 35 points. Myanmar 2, despite claiming a Chicken Dinner, is in the 10th position with 34 points. Myanmar 1 had a terrible day, as this squad is in 16th place with only eight points from six games.

32nd SEA Games PUBG Mobile Grand Finals Day 1 highlights

Match 1

Day 1 standings of Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Cambodia 1 took a nine-kill victory in the first match after defeating Philippines 2 in its last zone. Cambodia 2 also did well and secured 11 points. Both teams from the host country saw a fantastic start to the Grand Finals. LAOS 1 and LAOS 2 scored six points each.

Match 2

The second game was conquered by Indonesia 2, who garnered a total of 21 points, including 11 kills. Taking advantage of his high-ground position, Yen carried Malaysia 2 to second place with eight kills. Vietnam 1, which features D’Xavier’s players, claimed eight eliminations.

Match 3

Myanmar 2, boasting players from Genesis Esports, emerged victorious in the third game with nine kills. Malaysia 1 and Vietnam 1 earned 18 and 11 points, respectively. Two experienced PUBG Mobile squads, Indonesia 1 and Thailand 2, secured only four points each.

Match 4

Indonesia 2 picked up their second Chicken Dinner with 11 frags in this match, which took place on the Erangle map. Thailand 2 demonstrated their strength to amass 16 points, while Vietnam 1 accumulated 15 points there. Indonesia 1 had another poor game.

Match 5

LAOS 1 secured an easy victory with 11 kills in the fifth match. Vietnam 2 and Cambodia 1 collected 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Indonesia 1 and Cambodia 2 clinched 12 points each.

Match 6

Indonesia 1 eventually got their momentum going and clinched the sixth and final match of Day 1 with 12 kills. Vietnam 1 and Malaysia 1 grabbed 15 and 12 points, respectively. PUBG Mobile star UHigh was the MVP of this game with two kills and 927 damage.

Poll : 0 votes