39daph and Aceu show off their “gaming posture” during Twitch stream

During a recent Twitch stream, Brandon “Aceu” Winn and Daphne “39daph” showed off their incredible gaming posture.

The two content creators have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2021. Aceu is a former CS:GO professional and the older brother of Timothy “iiTzTimmy”.

During the recent stream, the two decided to show off their gaming posture to their viewers. 39daph and Aceu ended up bending their neck at an incredible angle, leaving their audience stunned.

Aceu and 39daph leave their viewers stunned with their neck bending skills

During the live stream, 39Daph and Aceu showed off their neck bending skills whilst standing in their kitchen. Both the streamers have incredibly long and flexible necks and demonstrated their skills by sticking it out in front of their bodies.

Needless to say, their viewers on Twitch were left stunned and could not believe what they were looking at.

Aceu is a former CS:GO professional who has played for multiple organizations such as NRG and Team dizzy. He has won multiple tournaments and is currently employed by NRG as a full-time streamer. Nowadays, Aceu spends most of his time streaming games such as Apex Legends and Valorant.

On the other hand, 39daph has never played professionally but has been streaming multiple games on Twitch since June 2017. She spends most of her time playing games such as Genshin Impact, Minecraft and Read Dead Redemption 2.

The two creators have been in a relationship since a number of months. As a matter of fact, fans have coined the term “Brachiosaurus” for the couple, in reference to their long necks. The dinosaur species had necks that could be as long as 30 feet.

brandon @aceu



thanks for the countless laughs and endless affection. i know you don’t care about birthdays but hopefully every one after this will be just as great 💕💫 happy birthday @39daph . you know for a witch you’re actually a pretty cool person.thanks for the countless laughs and endless affection. i know you don’t care about birthdays but hopefully every one after this will be just as great 💕💫 happy birthday @39daph. you know for a witch you’re actually a pretty cool person.thanks for the countless laughs and endless affection. i know you don’t care about birthdays but hopefully every one after this will be just as great 💕💫 https://t.co/UqVXcTum3s

Fans react to Aceu and 39daph's flexible posture

The two streamers’ necks are surprisingly long and flexible as the video suggests. The clip has since made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As the comments suggest, most viewers were stunned by the angle at which the two could bend their necks. One viewer joked that the two should invite Sebastian “Forsen” Eli Fors as well. Forsen is also known for having a surprisingly long neck.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan