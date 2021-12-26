"It's pretty easy": 39daph suggests straightforward solution to break Genshin Impact addiction

Daphne "39daph" delivered genuine advice for a curious viewer during her recent Twitch stream.

The content creator was asked about how to get rid of an addiction to the popular gacha game Genshin Impact, to which she responded with a seemingly effortless solution.

Currently, Genshin Impact is one of the most popular mobile games, winning "Best Mobile Game" at The Game Awards 2021.

daphne @39daph productivity since quitting genshin: 📈📈📈 productivity since quitting genshin: 📈📈📈

39daph suggest skipping "one day" of playing Genshin Impact

Daphne "39daph" is no stranger to the widespread mobile title Genshin Impact, seeing as how the game's publishers have sponsored her to play it on stream several times.

However, the creator doesn't play the game nearly as often as its dedicated fanbase, who log on to the game several times a day to complete various daily quests, events, and other character upkeep activities to not fall behind in terms of account progression.

A viewer asked 39daph for advice on how to get rid of an addiction to the game. To which she replied,

"It's pretty easy. Stop playing for one day and then tell yourself, 'Well, you already missed one day that you already f**ked up your min-maxing and now you're super behind so there's no point of playing a second day.'"

She continued,

"You might as well just stop playing completely, because the moment you stop, there's no more progression to be made. It's like a train that never stops- if you lose momentum, it's just devastating."

The solution 39daph gave is known as going "cold turkey," a saying that means to abruptly cease the activity that you are addicted to.

Addiction to Genshin Impact is more common than one may think and is not restricted or unique to the game. Genshin Impact employs the system of gacha or a "vending" mechanic.

High-grade characters are available for a limited amount of time, requiring a large amount of premium currency. At the same time, players themselves are given trickle amounts leading to spending or continuous playing to accumulate as much as possible.

Several in-game materials and resources require large amounts of farming and patience and whose collection is locked behind "resin," a time-gating mechanic that caps at 160, regenerating slowly.

daphne @39daph @Pok310341327 tbh as someone who sunk a couple hundred when i was 13-15 in some mmos (which is a FUCKTON of money for a teenager), it does feel bad to look at the sunk cost but I truly had fun during that time. its the same w genshin for me @Pok310341327 tbh as someone who sunk a couple hundred when i was 13-15 in some mmos (which is a FUCKTON of money for a teenager), it does feel bad to look at the sunk cost but I truly had fun during that time. its the same w genshin for me

This tempts players to play frequently to ensure their resin doesn't "cap," else they lose out on resin from a lack of regeneration.

Many gacha games require lots of grinding, farming, and saving, leading to players developing an addiction that is tough to drop due to sunk-cost fallacy, as 39daph eludes to in her solution.

Currently, 39daph is a fan of the mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom, which has been lauded for its comparatively free-to-play friendly approach to gacha.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar