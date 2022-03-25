4 Animal Crossing: New Horizon glitches that you need to try

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a well-developed game, it's not perfect. Recent updates have patched major bugs and glitches, but some still exist and players can still use or experience them.

Sometimes, glitches can be frustrating and ruin the experience for gamers. However, not all of them are like that and that's true across several games. Some glitches can be fun or useful. This article lists a few examples of such glitches from New Horizons that are worth trying out.

Fun and useful Animal Crossing: New Horizons glitches

4) Infinite box glitch

This glitch can be accessed by time traveling (which is sometimes frowned upon) back to the very beginning of the day, which is 5.00 AM, when a villager that is moving out is in boxes.

When this occurs, the next day won't start and, if done endlessly, the villagers will be stuck in boxes indefinitely. This can be useful if a player needs to delay their villager's departure so a friend can take them in.

3) Villager shadow glitch

If a player aims their camera down to the lowest level next to the Dodo Airport and a visitor is about to exit the airport, players will be able to see them inside the building. When the visitor finally exits, their avatar will have a dark shade, and they will look like they are in shadows.

2) Redeem Nook Miles, Nook Miles+ Bug

This bug occurs when an Animal Crossing player has the 'Redeem Nook Miles' challenge in the Nook Miles+ app. To access the glitch, they need to call the rescue service exactly five times and let Resetti take 100 nook miles from them. When Resetti gives players a list of places to go to, they need to press cancel to enact the bug. Afterwards, players should receive some free Nook Miles.

1) Flick/Lazy villager speaking glitch

When players choose the 'I've got a bug to sell!' option while talking to Flick, he will not speak Animalese (the standard language for all Animal Crossing villagers) when he shouts "WHAT KIND?!" However, his mouth will still move like he is speaking.

The same bug also happens if players wake up a lazy villager while they are napping outside. They'll be worried and ramble on, but without actually speaking Animalese. While this bug doesn't help players accomplish anything, it is hilarious.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

