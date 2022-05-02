4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons ideas for a campsite

The campsite is a very important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since villagers can visit players' islands at this spot. There, if players want to do so, they can try to convince a villager to move to their island as a resident.

Naturally, it is very important for the campsite to appear attractive, since it is the first impression that villagers will receive of the players' islands. Here are some of the most popular design ideas for campsites on any player's Animal Crossing: New Horizons island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons island campsite design ideas

1) Moat campsite

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a deserted island, which makes a moat a perfect design for a campsite on a player's island. It is also one of the easiest designs to create, since players can simply place a number of log benches, a campfire, and some greenery to make the campsite visually pleasing.

Furthermore, widening the river on either side of the campsite can make it an ideal fishing spot as well.

2) Chill campsite

Some players would want visiting villagers to feel completely relaxed on their island and a chill campsite would be the best option in this case. Fortunately, this design is also quite simple to create, as it only requires some seating furniture, along with a rug and some pillows or cushions.

Adding some food to the mix could make it the perfect spot for players to interact with and get to know the visiting villagers on their island.

3) Castaway campsite

Since New Horizons takes place on a deserted island, a castaway campsite would completely do justice to the theme of the game.

Players can create this castaway campsite by simply adding a few shells, trees, and some driftwood logs to the area. If they wish to, players can also add a bonfire to complete the look and make the area look extra spooky during the night.

4) Clifftop campsite

The campsite on any New Horizons island is located in an area that is secluded from the main land of the island. Therefore, placing the campsite on a clifftop could create a great view for visitors who come to meet the player.

Players can even add trees, benches, and tall lanterns to create a calm and serene look for visitors to enjoy in the elevated area.

These are some of the most popular ideas for campsite designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

