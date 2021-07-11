Can players place rugs outdoors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The Animal Crossing series has its main attraction in the fact that it allows its players to fuel their creative juices. In doing so, they can decorate their homes and the rest of their islands as per their wish, and naturally, this has led to the creation of some brilliantly themed islands in the game over the years.
However, there is one rather basic feature that is possibly missing in the game and has left fans of the franchise in a dilemma for quite some time now. The question is: can Animal Crossing players place rugs outside their homes on the island?
This article will aim to resolve this debate once and for all.
Also Read: 10 things Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers do that are extremely annoying
Placing rugs outdoors in Animal Crossing
To answer the question simply, Nintendo does not openly allow its players to place rugs outside their homes on their Animal Crossing islands. However, there is no reason to get disheartened since it is not completely out of the question.
Over the years, fans have desperately wanted to be able to place rugs outdoors on their Animal Crossing islands, but have not been able to figure out how to do so. However, they have finally discovered a way to do this.
The only way in which players can place rugs outdoors in their Animal Crossing islands is by creating a custom island. They simply have to create a custom layout and place it on the ground.
Also Read: 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret features Nintendo is hiding
Once players managed to figure out how they could place rugs outside in Animal Crossing, the fandom went crazy with their ideas.
It's not merely for aesthetics, however. Sometimes, players want to place rugs outdoors in Animal Crossing simply because they are too big to place inside their homes.
Here's a guide to how players can place rugs outdoors in their own Animal Crossing islands.
Also Read: Pitfall seeds in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- how to get them, what to do with them, and more