Can players place rugs outdoors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The Animal Crossing series has its main attraction in the fact that it allows its players to fuel their creative juices. In doing so, they can decorate their homes and the rest of their islands as per their wish, and naturally, this has led to the creation of some brilliantly themed islands in the game over the years.

Saharah will sell rugs of all sizes and mysterious wallpapers or flooring to you when she visits your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!



Just hand over the money-payment. 😂



Source: https://t.co/asYD8QHdVd pic.twitter.com/17VnewbS8N — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) March 5, 2020

However, there is one rather basic feature that is possibly missing in the game and has left fans of the franchise in a dilemma for quite some time now. The question is: can Animal Crossing players place rugs outside their homes on the island?

This article will aim to resolve this debate once and for all.

Placing rugs outdoors in Animal Crossing

To answer the question simply, Nintendo does not openly allow its players to place rugs outside their homes on their Animal Crossing islands. However, there is no reason to get disheartened since it is not completely out of the question.

A Twitter user had a rather passive aggressive approach to not being able to place rugs outdoors in New Horizons (Image via Twitter)

Over the years, fans have desperately wanted to be able to place rugs outdoors on their Animal Crossing islands, but have not been able to figure out how to do so. However, they have finally discovered a way to do this.

Rugs in Animal Crossing island homes (Image via Twitter)

The only way in which players can place rugs outdoors in their Animal Crossing islands is by creating a custom island. They simply have to create a custom layout and place it on the ground.

Once players managed to figure out how they could place rugs outside in Animal Crossing, the fandom went crazy with their ideas.

Reddit user places rug outside in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

It's not merely for aesthetics, however. Sometimes, players want to place rugs outdoors in Animal Crossing simply because they are too big to place inside their homes.

A New Horizons player was elated at being able to use this beautiful rug that was too big for their home (Image via Pinterest)

Here's a guide to how players can place rugs outdoors in their own Animal Crossing islands.

