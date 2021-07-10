Pitfall seeds in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- how to get them, what to do with them, and more

The main attraction of Animal Crossing is how players can craft many different items in the game. Now, while most of these items are utility items which serve a useful purpose in the game, there are some which are simply for fun.

The life simulation game allows players to do things that they do in real life. Naturally, not everything players do in real life is serious, so Nintendo has introduced certain items just for practical jokes.

One such item is the pitfall seed. Here's everything players need to know about pitfall seeds in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What are Pitfall seeds in Animal Crossing?

Pitfall seeds are items which, when buried in the ground, can trap unsuspecting players in the holes they create, and hold them there for some time. Players can escape after some time, so don't think you can trap players there forever!

Once crafted, the pitfall seed appears in the form of a white circle with a red question mark. Players need to bury this in the ground to create a hole. You can spot the pitfall seed in the ground and the hole will appear in the shape of an X.

Player with a pitfall seed in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendolife)

When an unsuspecting player steps on the X mark on the ground, they will fall into the pitfall and be stuck there for some time. It's a rather silly practical joke, but it's still fun to do.

How can players craft pitfall seeds in Animal Crossing?

Players need to acquire the pitfall seed DIY recipe to craft the seed. Now, they can't particularly do anything to acquire the recipe. They will receive these only through bottles on the beach.

Player acquires a recipe for pitfall seeds in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

The materials required to craft pitfall seeds are clumps of weed and tree branches.

