Hopper in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - everything players need to know about the cranky penguin

Villagers in Animal Crossing are segregated into eight different personality types. The personality types that are attributed to villagers help them become more interesting to converse with. One of the most interesting personality types present in Animal Crossing is the 'cranky' personality type.

A cranky personality type is most commonly seen in characters like dogs and wolves. Quite naturally, players do not expect to see this personality type on animals that are normally known to be very calm and friendly. However, Animal Crossing has its very own cranky penguin, called Hopper, and here's everything players need to know about him.

All you need to know about Hopper in Animal Crossing

Hopper is the only cranky penguin in the Animal Crossing series. Debuting in Animal Crossing, Hopper has made appearances in every title in the franchise, right up to New Horizons.

Hopper is a black and white crested penguin. He has an orange beak and red eyes. His eyebrows are long and straw-like, resembling a Rockhopper penguin, which also gives him a grumpy look. Hopper rocks an orange dragon tee in New Horizons.

Incidentally, the Rockhopper penguin is the assumed inspiration for his name as well. However, there is some debate regarding the kind of penguin he is - while some believe he is a Rockhopper penguin, others are of the belief that Hopper is a Macaroni penguin.

As mentioned, Hopper is a cranky villager. This means that he might seem intimidating and difficult to befriend. However, once befriended, players will see through his tough exterior, as Hopper will be quite kind to the player. Hopper, however, does seem to have some serious body image issues.

As for his interactions with other villagers, Hopper, like other cranky villagers, does not take too well to peppy villagers, as they are too hyper for his taste. He gets along fairly well with the other kinds of villagers, such as jock, snooty, lazy, and normal villagers, to name a few.

As is characteristic of cranky villagers, Hopper is also very invested in his hobby. Hopper has a music hobby and has even appeared on the album cover for K. K. Parade.

