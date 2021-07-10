All you need to know about Mira from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are not exactly the most popular personality type, but they do include some interesting characters.

In general, sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing are the ones who will have the player's back no matter what. They are also quite chatty at times, and have an amiable disposition. Sisterly villagers are quite protective of their friends and if befriended, will give the player fighting tips and easy ways to relax.

One such instance is Mira, who forgot to take off her cosplay clothes since Comic Con. Mira can be seen dressed up as a superhero, inspired by the iconic manga character Minako/Mina, the heroine of Codename: Sailor V.

Even Mira's personality (and her name) is quite similar to this iconic Sailor Moon character. But the community is not complaining, as she is a really adorable little bunny.

She gets her name from Mira, a red giant star in the constellation Cetus. This is also why her general theme is somewhat futuristic. Her catchphrase is "cottontail," which might have something to do with her being a rabbit, since rabbits have adorable little fluffy tails.

Meet Mira, the friendly neighborhood sisterly 'superhero' from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Like the other sisterly villagers, Mira is quite easy to get along with and can prove to be a valuable friend. She is quite tough, and will always be there to help her friends. In fact, she will also give the player medicine if they are stung by a bee.

Being such an adorable character, it is only natural that players want to have her picture taken with her. And it is quite easy too, since she gets along with others quite well because of her caring and protective nature.

She is particularly friends with jock villagers, who share her passion for sports. But she also gets along well with lazy (mostly because of their laid-back lifestyle) and peppy villagers as well.

However, she might seldom get into a conflict with snooty and cranky villagers in Animal Crossing, who spread rumors about others. Including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mira has appeared in four titles of the series so far.

