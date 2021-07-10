Top 10 frustrating things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is a title defined by its whimsical nature. It's fun, to put it simply, and most players who play it find that it isn't difficult, annoying, or frustrating.

It's a lighthearted game (though it does have its secrets) that makes people happy. Not many games can genuinely say that, but Animal Crossing can.

With that being said, it is not without its faults. There are some aspects of the game that some players do find frustrating.

Animal Crossing frustrations

10) No marriage

In a real-life social simulator, one thing that a lot of people do in the real world is not possible in Animal Crossing. There are no marriages or weddings!

Some players asked for that, but it's restricted to just Cyrus and Reese for now.

assgshajaga last year i held an animal crossing wedding for a friend i met through the game… today she just sent me a photo of her and her wife from their wedding, a few days ago 😭🥺❤️ — Mainey🛸 (@Mainey_xo) July 3, 2021

9) Long loading screens

The loading time is a frustrating part of Animal Crossing, albeit not a real part of the gameplay. Still, players would love for things to run a little quicker.

the ACNH loading screen is real cute so i was inspired!! being able to relax far away from everything sounds nice 😩 sprout the frog has the right idea 🏝 pic.twitter.com/XTQs1aL8cw — rachel 🐸 reichenbach (@rainylune) July 27, 2020

8) Unlocking everything

In a game without natural progression, there is a lot of unlocking to be done. Most villagers and their shops require some work to open, and sometimes players never even figure it out.

Redd in Animal Crossing (Image via App Trigger)

7) Music

The music on the game is phenomenal, and K.K. Slider is a fan favorite. But he's the only one with music in the game and the only one who can play it. The lack of music outside of K.K. is frustrating.

K.K. Slider (Image via iMore)

6) Final house upgrade

The final house upgrade for players leaves them with a smaller house than in New Leaf. For an iteration bigger and better than all the rest, that's a bit surprising, to say the least.

Houses in Animal Crossing. Image via iMore

5) Villagers selling their junk

Villagers can be really helpful, and they're fantastic when they provide players with good and valuable items. When they're just selling junk, though, it's annoying.

Villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo Soup)

4) Villager stalking

Some villagers do not know the concept of personal space. Like Mabel, Timmy and Tommy, some will follow players closely, which is as weird as it is annoying.

Timmy and Tommy Nook (Image via Mr. Scratch Off)

3) Duplicate recipes

Not many things are more frustrating than the struggle and grind of getting good DIY recipes and receiving duplicates. They're not helpful in any way.

DIY recipes (Image via Ninty Gamer)

2) Multiplayer

The fact that multiple players on a single Switch console can't have their own islands is a tragedy. If there are separate accounts, there should have different islands.

Animal Crossing Switch (Image via Spy)

1) Tools breaking

Tools breaking over and over again is the most frustrating thing in Animal Crossing. Even the golden tools break eventually, which is just disheartening. Crafting them takes much time and effort, too.

A golden shovel (Image via Tech Raptor)

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

