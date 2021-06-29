Animal Crossing: Who is Lopez and what is his role in New Horizons?

Each Animal Crossing villager has a personality, role and benefit to being on a players' island. Some provide goods and services, like Redd, and others simply maintain the island and its businesses, like Tom Nook or even Isabelle. Each villager has something they bring to an island, and some are highly sought after. Some are not.

There are about 400 villagers in Animal Crossing. From Raymond to Coco, some are more desirable than others. Lopez is one of those desirable villagers. Many players would love to have Lopez join their island. Here's who he is and what he does in New Horizons.

Lopez in Animal Crossing

Lopez is what's called a smug villager. Smug villagers in Animal Crossing will come off as gentlemanly and polite, making them a fan favorite addition to a player's island. They're generally kind but can sometimes be conceited and have a bit of a superiority complex. If the player is female, smug villagers may flirt with them. The name Lopez comes from a play on the word antelope, which is ironic since he is a deer villager.

Lopez loves to debate and loves being right. He likes to consider himself superior. However, he is pretty wise and will often give other villagers and players advice. Lopez lives in a modern house which mainly has a large kitchen, since Lopez loves food so much. Lopez also likes to read and relax.

Lopez' house. Image via Nookipedia

The key addition that Lopez brings to the island, other than the flirting and advice, is his winter clothes. He offers an interesting array of winter clothes as gifts to players. All in all, this is the biggest draw for players who have Lopez on their island.

Lopez is a great villager to have. He's a good friend, even if he sometimes goes a little far. He offers good gifts and his house makes a good addition to an island. All in all, Lopez is considered one of the best villagers to get.

Lopez and a player. Image via Reddit

Is Lopez the best Animal Crossing villager?

