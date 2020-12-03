4 best iOS games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play after its ban in India

PUBG Mobile Lite was one of the famous battle royale games banned by the Indian government in September due to security reasons. This move left many fans of the genre in India heartbroken.

As Indians cross their fingers and wait for the PUBG Mobile Indian version's return, there has been no word on PUBG Mobile Lite. So, if players miss this game, they can try out the following iOS titles for a fun time.

Top four iOS alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite after its ban in India

These are the best such games that players can try out:

#1 - Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This is one of the most famous battle royale games in India. Players will not face any confusion playing it as the basic rules are the same as PUBG Mobile Lite, as both are from the same genre.

There can be 50 players in one match, with each lasting around ten minutes. Players can play Free Fire solo or with friends, forming squads in the process.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

#2 - ScarFall – Royal Combat

Image via ScarFall - WordPress.com

One of the best aspects of this title is that it can be enjoyed without an internet connection. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, it offers different types of vehicles that players can use to travel from one place to another.

Gamers will have no trouble dispatching enemies as ScarFall offers a good arsenal of weapons. They can also respawn three times, thus increasing their chance of survival.

Download it from here.

#3 - Rocket Royale: PvP Survival

Image via Amazon.in

Rocket Royale is not like a conventional battle royale game, and hence, players like it for its innovative gameplay. Both PUBG Mobile Lite and this title have the underlying theme of surviving.

Advertisement

The primary duty of players will be to build a rocket and escape from the island they are stuck in. They will have to gather the necessary supplies and defeat enemies on their way to victory.

Download it from here.

#4 - Cover Fire: Gun shooting games

Image via APKFab

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Cover Fire is also appreciated for the realistic weapons it offers players. This game also allows gamers to kill zombies in a free zombie event.

This title, which has an excellent rating of 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store, can also be played offline, as players can enjoy the single-player challenges. They can also take part in the Online Sniper tournaments.

Download it from here.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19 Winner Pass: All the free WP rewards