PUBG Mobile Lite players flock to PUBG Mobile Indian version's official website for updates; no official announcement yet

With a lack of clarity about the future of PUBG Mobile Lite, fans are heading in droves to the official websites of the PUBG Mobile Indian version and the PUBG Mobile Lite global iteration, searching for updates. However, no announcement about any Indian version of the toned-down title has been made.
The battle royale genre has witnessed an upsurge in popularity, and PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have emerged as its market leaders on the mobile platform. These games have attracted audiences worldwide.
However, the past few months haven’t been particularly great for Indian PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans. Both games were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in September, leaving fans and players shocked.
The subsequent announcement by PUBG Corporation about an Indian version of PUBG Mobile relieved its fans. However, it is not the same for Indian fans of the lighter iteration.
Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Five significant differences
PUBG Mobile Lite players visit official websites of PUBG Mobile Indian version and global PUBG Mobile Lite iteration for updates, nothing concrete announced so far
There has been no announcement from PUBG Corporation about PUBG Mobile Lite in India. Its official press release also did not provide any update about the streamlined version.
To get answers about its availability in India, players have flocked to the official websites of the PUBG Mobile Indian version and the PUBG Mobile Lite global iteration.
However, the website only displays a “coming soon” message and links to the official social media handles. Simultaneously, the PUBG Mobile Lite global version’s website doesn’t give any details on this matter.
Some users have even taken to Twitter, expressing their concerns and displeasure about the lack of clarity about PUBG Mobile Lite in India.
Here are some of the tweets:
All that the PUBG Mobile Lite players can do is wait for an official announcement from PUBG Corporation.
Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India request developers to provide update on game’s Indian versionPublished 03 Dec 2020, 14:42 IST