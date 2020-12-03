PUBG Mobile Lite players flock to PUBG Mobile Indian version's official website for updates; no official announcement yet

With a lack of clarity about the future of PUBG Mobile Lite, fans are heading in droves to the official websites of the PUBG Mobile Indian version and the PUBG Mobile Lite global iteration, searching for updates. However, no announcement about any Indian version of the toned-down title has been made.

The battle royale genre has witnessed an upsurge in popularity, and PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have emerged as its market leaders on the mobile platform. These games have attracted audiences worldwide.

However, the past few months haven’t been particularly great for Indian PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans. Both games were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in September, leaving fans and players shocked.

The subsequent announcement by PUBG Corporation about an Indian version of PUBG Mobile relieved its fans. However, it is not the same for Indian fans of the lighter iteration.

PUBG Mobile Lite players visit official websites for updates

The social media section of the PUBG Mobile Indian version’s official website

There has been no announcement from PUBG Corporation about PUBG Mobile Lite in India. Its official press release also did not provide any update about the streamlined version.

To get answers about its availability in India, players have flocked to the official websites of the PUBG Mobile Indian version and the PUBG Mobile Lite global iteration.

The news section of the PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website

However, the website only displays a “coming soon” message and links to the official social media handles. Simultaneously, the PUBG Mobile Lite global version’s website doesn’t give any details on this matter.

Some users have even taken to Twitter, expressing their concerns and displeasure about the lack of clarity about PUBG Mobile Lite in India.

Here are some of the tweets:

#WEWANTPUBGMLITEINDIA

We were trusting to you that you (PUBG M LITE TEAM) will be processing to unban the game in INDIA . But till there is no news about PUBG M LITE . If will get it back we will be waiting on this month please reply .

Regards

PUBGMLITE Indian Players — Kumar Aditya (@KumarAd90078718) December 2, 2020

No official News about PUBGML 🙄😒



When it comes back to us❤️🙏

✅🇮🇳✅ — VALOR (@VAL0RYT) December 2, 2020

Pubglite indian fan are waiting for pubglite news.. let us know ur comeback in india — Shubham Dubey (@dubey3016) December 2, 2020

Waiting to play Indian version... Make it fast.. — Chandra Sekhar Vemali (@CVemali) December 2, 2020

Please also give some information about pubg mobile lite? The lite family is also are in India. @Azure @PUBG_Support@GoDPraveenYT — Vivek Sharma (@VivekSh33059896) November 27, 2020

Pubg mobile lite india version coming or not — ⚡SURENDRA⚡Rock🌠🌟🌠 (@RockUrendra) December 1, 2020

What about Pubg mobile lite indian version 🤔🤔🤔 give some information about Pubg mobile lite indian version 🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥 — RajeshBandaru✊❤️ (@pkrajeshbandaru) November 29, 2020

Please Pubg lite unban in India please 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 love you Pubg mobile lite — Deepak Malik (@DeepakM41552927) December 1, 2020

Even a winter wonderland has it's dangers! ❄️



Grab Winner Pass 19 today and join the Winter Festival! pic.twitter.com/7XWnmAOQxz — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) December 2, 2020

Can you make indian version of pubg mobile lite before the ending of January please — Sajal Tiwari (@SajalTi53379331) December 2, 2020

@PUBGMobileLite we want pubg mobile lite back — God文Irshad父 yt (@GodIrshad) December 2, 2020

Plz Bring Pubg Mobile Lite's Indian Version in India ASAP ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Lion Gaming Tech (@LionGamingTech2) December 2, 2020

All that the PUBG Mobile Lite players can do is wait for an official announcement from PUBG Corporation.

