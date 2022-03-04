4 easiest Nook Miles tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can complete in a jiffy

Nook Miles are a very important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons since they can be used to trade objects or fly out to different islands in the game. Naturally, players want to have as many Nook Miles as possible in their inventory.

Thankfully, Nintendo has made it easy for players to earn Nook Miles by creating certain Nook Miles Tasks.

Some of these Nook Miles Tasks can be a real challenge to complete, but others are fairly easy ways to earn Nook Miles. Here are some of the easiest Nook Miles Tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players can easily complete.

Easiest Nook Miles tasks for players to complete in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Trashed Tools

The "Trashed Tools" task is one of the easiest ways to earn Nook Miles in New Horizons. This task simply requires players to break several tools, which can be done by using them a certain number of times. This task can yield players 300, 500, 1000, 2000, and 3000 Miles per level.

2) Have a nice DIY!

The "Have a nice DIY" task rewards players for the number of DIY recipes they learn in the game. Therefore, this is one of the easiest methods to earn Nook Miles in the game since players have thousands of methods to learn DIY recipes in New Horizons.

They must learn 200 DIY recipes, which barely even scratches the surface of the number of DIY recipes available in the game.

Players can earn 300, 500, 1000, 2000, and 3000 miles, respectively, depending on the level they complete.

3) Shop to It

"Shop to It" Nook Miles task in Animal Crossing: New Horizons rewards players for shopping to their heart's content on the Nook Shopping service.

Players can earn 300, 500, 1000, 2000, and 3000 Nook Miles per level for the Shop to It task.

4) Growing Collection

Hoarding is generally considered a bad habit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, it works in the player's favor for the "Growing Collection" task since players are rewarded for purchasing or picking up different items in the game.

This is one of the easier tasks in the game since even at the final level, players are required to pick up only 500 items, which is nothing compared to the vast itinerary of items available for players in New Horizons. Players can earn 300, 500, 1000, 2000, and 3000 Miles for this task.

