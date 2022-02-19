How Nookazon works in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Trade is an important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Naturally, players of the game got very invested in the idea and ended up launching a website solely dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons trade online, called Nookazon.

Nookazon allows players to connect with others in the New Horizons community to buy and sell different items they want on their islands. While this website is quite useful, not many players are obvious on how Nookazon works.

Nookazon is fairly simple to use in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Shortly after releasing the popular Nintendo title, New Horizons fan Daniel Luu created Nookazon. The idea of the website was to promote fair trade between different members of the community in exchange for Bells, which is the Animal Crossing currency or other items they require.

Nookazon allows players to post listings of items they have on their island and would like to sell, along with the price they would like to sell them for. Players can also state an item they would be willing to exchange. Once they find a buyer, they can connect with them and arrange for the buyer to visit their island in-game to complete the purchase.

Apart from items in the game, players can also use Nookazon to trade villagers within themselves. However, they must note that they can only list their villagers for sale after packing their boxes on their island.

It is worth mentioning that in the case of rare villagers, this method might cost a player quite a few Bells. It is always more advisable to look for villagers organically instead of buying them from Nookazon.

Like most other trustworthy websites, Nookazon has ways to prevent fraudulent business on its platform. Participants can only trade items and villagers for additional items or Bells. No real-life currency is involved in Nookazon transactions.

Furthermore, there are also tips as to how players can avoid these fraudulent transactions from happening, as they can avail themselves of the option of 'Airplane mode.'

Nookazon was launched to build trust and harmony within the New Horizons community. Players have to live up to a certain amount of trust to partake in any successful transaction on the website.

