4 most expensive Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a vast range of items for players to explore while enjoying the game. While most of these are utility or decorative items for players to use all over their island, the game offers quite a few clothing choices as well.

Just like in real life, there are some clothing options that are a lot more expensive than others and can burn a significant hole in the form of Bells in players' pockets. Here are some of the most expensive clothing items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

4 most expensive clothing items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4) Junihitoe Kimono

The Junihitoe kimono is one of the many Japanese-inspired clothing items in New Horizons. The item is quite visually pleasing to look at since it has a combination of bright and pastel shades.

Players can obtain the Junihitoe kimono from the Able Sisters' shop in the game, and they have to pay a price of 7,000 Bells for the same. Although the price is quite steep, the detailing present in the Junihitoe kimono makes it completely worth it.

3) Gold Armor Shoes

The gold armor set is one of the most expensive items in New Horizons. It is also one of the most difficult sets to obtain since most of it has to be created by the players themselves using lots of gold nuggets. However, the hardest item to obtain from the set is the gold armor shoes since they can be obtained from Kicks.

Kicks is a traveling NPC who visits players' islands sometimes. However, there is no guarantee that he will have gold armor shoes on offer every time he visits an island. If players manage to obtain gold armor shoes from Kicks, it will cost them 160,000 Bells.

2) Crown

The crown is the second most expensive item in New Horizons, costing 1,000,000 Bells.

Although the item costs a lot, it is often preferred over the Royal Crown for practical use since the item's design is a lot more chic than the bulky Royal Crown.

1) Royal Crown

The Royal Crown is not only the most expensive item in New Horizons but across the entire Animal Crossing franchise. The item costs a whopping 1,200,000 Bells.

Although the item is not very popular due to its bulky appearance, players still buy the item due to its value.

Edited by Danyal Arabi