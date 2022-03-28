×
5 most expensive items to sell in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (March 2022)

Trophy case (Image via Adventures in Aquamarine- Tumblr)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Mar 28, 2022 11:00 PM IST
There are many different ways to make bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Almost everything can be sold for at least a few bells, including all creatures caught. Bells can even be planted and grow trees that produce more bells.

The stalk market is also a great way that many players have used to make a lot of bells in a short amount of time. However, it's a volatile market, and gamers often lose more bells than they make them.

One of the best and safest ways to make bells is to sell items. Here are the items that will get the most bells in return.

Animal Crossing items that sell for the most bells

5) Iron shelf

Sisterly villagers can award players this DIY recipe, which can be crafted with just 14 iron nuggets. It's one of the easiest items to prepare, but it sells for quite a bit of money. Players who make and sell it to Nook's Cranny will walk away with 10,500 bells.

4) Shell arch

The shell arch DIY recipe can be obtained in a few ways: Lazy villagers can give players this recipe if they are building it and ask about it, but it can also be found in a message bottle that washes ashore on the island. However, if Animal Crossing gamers get their hands on it, they can sell it for 12,360 bells.

3) Iron frame

The iron frame is one of the most straightforward items on this list to craft. Twenty iron nuggets will get the job done. Jock villagers can give the DIY recipe, so if players ever see them preparing this, they need to ask about it and hope they get the recipe. It sells for 15,000 bells.

2) Street Piano

Street piano (Image via SamaZKma on Twitter)
The Street Piano DIY recipe can be acquired from sisterly villagers like Pheobe and Plucky. Once Animal Crossing players have that, they can craft it with just two ingredients: an upright piano and one painting set. It will sell for a whopping 26,755 bells.

1) Trophy Case

The trophy case is challenging to make because it requires a reasonably rare DIY recipe. A jock villager can give Animal Crossing players the recipe. It's worth it because it sells at Nook's Cranny for 33,630 bells, more than any other item. It takes 24 pieces of hardwood, six iron nuggets, and three gold nuggets to craft.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
