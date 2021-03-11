4 months after the official announcement, PUBG Mobile players in India still wait for its release

The ban on popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile came as a shock to many Indian players. In September 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, along with 116 other Chinese apps, citing security reasons.
Indian battle royale enthusiasts were given hope when an Indian version of the game was announced in November 2020. However, since the announcement, no news of PUBG Mobile’s release date has been revealed, disappointing fans all over India.
Fans can check the “Coming Soon” message displayed on PUBG Mobile India's official website here.
A lot has happened in the battle royale world since the announcement. PUBG: New State, a new battle royale title was announced, and the preregistrations for the game have already started on the Google Play Store.
PUBG Mobile also got a recent update. The 1.3 update brought a new weapon, a new vehicle, a new mode, and more. Battle royale mobile gamers have since been even more despondent as these updates.
4 months after the official announcement, PUBG Mobile players in India still await its release
It has been four months since the official announcement, and fans are still no closer to enjoying PUBG Mobile. Fans have taken to social media to enquire about the details regarding the game's comeback.
There has been a lot of speculation about the game’s release, but no official date has been confirmed yet.