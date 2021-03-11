4 months after the official announcement, PUBG Mobile players in India still wait for its release

The ban on popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile came as a shock to many Indian players. In September 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, along with 116 other Chinese apps, citing security reasons.

Indian battle royale enthusiasts were given hope when an Indian version of the game was announced in November 2020. However, since the announcement, no news of PUBG Mobile’s release date has been revealed, disappointing fans all over India.

Fans can check the “Coming Soon” message displayed on PUBG Mobile India's official website here.

A lot has happened in the battle royale world since the announcement. PUBG: New State, a new battle royale title was announced, and the preregistrations for the game have already started on the Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile also got a recent update. The 1.3 update brought a new weapon, a new vehicle, a new mode, and more. Battle royale mobile gamers have since been even more despondent as these updates.

4 months after the official announcement, PUBG Mobile players in India still await its release

It has been four months since the official announcement, and fans are still no closer to enjoying PUBG Mobile. Fans have taken to social media to enquire about the details regarding the game's comeback.

Here are tweets from a few curious fans:

Dear @MIB_India @GoI_MeitY @narendramodi

Pubg Mobile India is more than entertainment it's an Esports. Battleground type of game is not violence or harmful don't judge an entire community based on few people mistake#allowpubgmobileindia#wewantpubgmobileindia #unbanpubgindia — Akash (@Akash62386673) March 11, 2021

waiting for new version of pubg in india — SaiSumanth Bommineni (@saisumanth3355) March 11, 2021

Hey any news on PUBG MOBILE INDIA 🇮🇳 — KARAN Gaming YT (@KARANGaming_YT) March 10, 2021

@MeityPib@scouttanmay @Mortal04907880 @Aadii_Sawant @PUBGMOBILE

Ab to or intzar nahi ho raha hai

Ab pubg mobile india aane wala hai ya nahi ye bata do.😢 — Raviraj_Sinh_9 (@RavirajSinh93) March 10, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE aur batao tum log ka game araha hai ki nahi india mein — DraX (@DraX97473487) March 11, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE

When will you launch pubg mobile indian version in india — Mahesh (@Mahesh459938375) March 10, 2021

Pubg mobile india jaldi jaldi lao bas❤❤❤❤❤ — Aarya Rohikar (@AaryaRohikar) March 10, 2021

Bring back PUBG Mobile India. We miss you desperately. — Bikash Korkora (@BKorkora) March 10, 2021

We need pubg mobile back — Sidharth (@_Teetotaller_) March 9, 2021

The Chinese element is removed from pubg mobile still you are not giving permission to re - release the pubg mobile india. Pubg was a source of income for many! The government of India has 0 knowledge about eSports in india. Other countries have accepted it as a sport @GoI_MeitY — Krishna Gupta (@TsMEnTKriSHnA) March 9, 2021

There has been a lot of speculation about the game’s release, but no official date has been confirmed yet.