Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile latest 1.3 update (March 2021): Download size, best features, and more

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile's New Update
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 2 hr ago
News
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile is a household name for battle royale and mobile game enthusiasts. The game receives updates from time to time, and the latest 1.3 update is one of the best in the history of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile latest 1.3 update: Download size

Android owners need to have only 640 MB of storage space on their devices to download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch. iOS owners will have to spare 1.55 GB space on their device to successfully download the updated version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile latest 1.3 update: Rewards

Image via PUBG Mobile (Twitter)
Image via PUBG Mobile (Twitter)

If players update PUBG Mobile to its latest version between March 9th and 14th (UTC+0), they will get the following rewards:

  • Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)
  • 100 AG
  • 3,000 BP

Also read: 3 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB

PUBG Mobile latest 1.3 update: Best features

#1 - New Firearm

Advertisement
Image via ShubhGamerz (YouTube)
Image via ShubhGamerz (YouTube)

Players are going gaga over the new sniper rifle, Mosin-Nagant. This sniper rifle is as powerful as Kar98K and has the ability to knock out an unarmoured player with a single shot. Players can only use this rifle on two maps: Erangel and Vikendi.

#2 - New Vehicle

Image via PUBG Mobile
Image via PUBG Mobile

The new vehicle, Motor Glider, is not entirely new as it was available on the 1.3 beta version of PUBG Mobile. This vehicle can carry up to two people and can be enjoyed on two maps: Miramar and Erangel.

#3 - New Mode

Image via PUBG Mobile
Image via PUBG Mobile

The new mode, Hundred Rhythms, can be enjoyed by players from March 9th onwards. Players get Music Armbands, which has three special skills that players can use:

Guardian Armband

This provides players with three abilities: Music Barrier, Music Conversion, and Pop Metal.

Advertisement

Recon Armband

This skill also has three uses: Sonic Scan, Encore, and Sound Burst.

Camouflage Armband

This grants players Stealth, Surveillance, and Breathing Easy abilities.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB in 2021

Published 09 Mar 2021, 19:08 IST
comments icon
PUBG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी