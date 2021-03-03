In the battle-royale world, PUBG Mobile requires no introduction. Matches in this title are exciting, and players have the ultimate objective of surviving till the end.

PUBG Mobile requires a significant amount of storage space. Players who do not have the required device space can opt for the following games, which are like PUBG Mobile, but under 300 MB.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 400 MB in 2021

5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB in 2021

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB:

1. Modern Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

Like PUBG Mobile, the players' ultimate objective is to survive till the end. The game has a futuristic backdrop and has a collection of 30 cool weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies.

Players can pick from five different game modes offered by the title. It also offers a wide range of characters for players to choose from.

Size: 230 MB

Advertisement

Download it from here.

2. Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

The realistic graphics and smooth gameplay of this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile. If players can survive till the end, they are branded "The Father."

From trucks to cars, there are ample vehicle options that players can make use of to reach the safe zone in time. Players can also enjoy Team Deathmatches, where they can go up against upto 12 opponents.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

3. Royale Battle Survivor

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

Advertisement

Players will have to search for weapons and supplies as soon as they land on the battleground, as they did in PUBG Mobile. Players can use aggressive or strategic tactics to overcome their enemies in this title. This game can be downloaded for free, and it has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Image via Review Mobile Games (YouTube)

All the basic rules from PUBG Mobile are applicable to this shooting title as well. Players must get geared up with weapons as soon as they land, and they must also stay clear of the Poison Circle.

The 4 km * 4 km map contains mountains, seas and numerous other forms of terrain. Players can use cars, bikes, and even boats to escape the clutches of their enemies.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

5. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Advertisement

This title has a wide arsenal of realistic weapons that players can make use of, as they did in PUBG Mobile. Players can enjoy the story mode offered by this survival-shooter title even without an internet connection.

From med-kits to energy drinks, a variety of supplies can be found strewn around the buildings and shelters of this title. It has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 148 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB in 2021