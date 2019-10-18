4 reasons why you should try CoD: Mobile if you've never played it before

CODM has already crossed 100 million downloads

Call of Duty Mobile made its global debut in the first week of October, and it is already gaining a lot of popularity. The popular video game franchise has established itself as a marquee game in the PC/Console sector, and with the release of the mobile version, it will look to conquer the mobile platform. The game has already crossed 100 million downloads and is already competing with PUBG Mobile and Fortnite for the top spot.

This a great time to jump in the Call of Duty wagon and here four reasons to play the game right now-

Multiple Game Modes

CODM boasts multiple game modes, and all of them bring something new to the table. The game has five game modes, which include Team Death Match, Battle Royale, Domination, Frontline, and Search & Destroy. Each of these modes has separate objectives and approaches.

Loadout system

One thing that separates CODM from the other titles is the Loadout system available in the game. All the guns in the game are fully customizable with different attachments and gears. Players can customize their weapons according to the need, which makes the combat experience smooth. Multiple gears are available in the game that enhances the overall experience of a player in the game.

Smooth Graphics

CODM performance in the Graphics department is very solid. Not only does the game look visually incredible, but it also has smooth transitions. When it comes to pure graphics, CODM is one of the best out there. CODM also rarely struggles with visual glitches and bugs, which is a huge deal.

Trusted Developers

Activision and Tencent are big organizations responsible for the development of multiple successful titles. Fans can expect support from the developers for CODM, which is a great thing moving forward. The game is here to stay for a long period, so it’s bound to get regular updates and events.

