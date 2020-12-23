4 South Asian countries to ban PUBG Mobile so far

The battle royale genre has expanded immensely on the mobile platform and has become a fan favorite. PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular options in the genre and has made its mark worldwide.

The title’s journey hasn’t been smooth sailing in certain countries, as it has been under authorities’ eyes for numerous reasons. Recently, a ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile in Afghanistan. However, it wasn’t the first South Asian country to implement a suspension on the title.

This article lists all such nations to have slammed the doors on PUBG Mobile.

South Asian countries where PUBG Mobile is banned

#1 - India

Image via PUBG Mobile/Facebook

The Government of India has suspended a total of 220 applications of Chinese origin across three ban waves. These apps were axed for security and privacy reasons by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

PUBG Mobile was unscathed in the first wave but received the hammer on 2nd September. Fans were left dismayed as this move came like a bolt from the blue.

The press release stated:

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

After a few months, PUBG Corporation announced PUBG Mobile India, and the players were on cloud nine. It appeared that the title would soon make a comeback. There have been positive updates in the form of teasers and a website, no release date has been revealed yet.

#2 - Pakistan

Image via wallpapercart.com

Earlier this year, PUBG Mobile was briefly suspended in Pakistan. The country’s telecommunication authority (PTA) had temporarily suspended the popular battle royale title because of complaints it received from various sections of the society.

These complaints stated that PUBG Mobile was addictive, a waste of time, and had a severe negative impact on youth's psychological and physical health.

The statement from the press release read:

“PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the Children.”

The suspension was later lifted after a meeting between Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities and Proxima Beta Ltd (PB) representatives.

#3 - Afghanistan

Image via wallpapersafari.com

On December 17th, the ATRA (Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority) imposed a temporary ban on the renowned battle royale title. It was based on complaints received from the Transport and Telecommunications Commission of the Lower House of the Parliament.

The authorities conducted meetings with specialists and concerned ministries for suspending the BR title in the country.

Furthermore, ATRA’s acting head, Omar Mansoor Ansari, stated:

“Our team submitted a report on the issue to ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game temporarily considering its social and security impact.”

#4 - Nepal

Image via wallpapercart.com

The title was also banned in Nepal in April 2019 because the game’s violent content had a negative impact on the youngsters. Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) had directed the operators to block the game. They cited that the game was addictive.

Sandip Adhikari, then deputy director of Nepal Telecommunications Authority, told Reuters:

“We have ordered the ban on PUBG because it is addictive to children and teenagers.”

Later, numerous petitions were filed in Nepal’s Supreme Court, which eventually overturned the game’s ban.

