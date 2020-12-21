Countries that banned PUBG Mobile due to data and security concerns

The Battle Royale genre, as a whole, has expanded exponentially on the mobile platform. Titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have emerged as the frontrunners. Also, PUBG Mobile has been the highest-earning game of 2020 so far.

However, the journey of PUBG Mobile in certain countries has been full of ups and downs, and it has been under the eye of authorities for various reasons. Some countries have even imposed a ban on the title due to the data and security concerns. This article looks at the same.

PUBG Mobile's data and security issues had led to its ban in certain countries

India

Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook

On September 2nd, the Indian fans and players of PUBG Mobile received a disheartening news about the title's suspension in the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had axed 118 applications, which included the name of the popular battle royale title.

The press release read:

“In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.”

Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the title's return in the country. After the press release by PUBG Corporation back in November, which announced the Indian version of the game, it appeared that the title was set on the tracks for a comeback in the country.

However, the players will have to wait longer for the revival of the title as in response to a query filed through an RIT, MeitY has stated that no permissions have been given for the launch of PUBG Mobile in the country.

Afghanistan

Image via wallpapersafari.com

It was only a few days ago that PUBG Mobile was temporarily suspended in Afghanistan. The country’s telecom regulatory authority (ATRA) had suspended the game on December 17th in response to the complaints they had received.

Furthermore, the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s acting head, Omar Mansoor Ansari, stated that the game was banned due to social and security impact. He stated:

“Our team submitted a report on the issue to ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game on a temporary basis considering its social and security impact."

The report added that the regulatory authorities had also consulted and held meetings with cybersecurity experts apart from the various ministries and specialists to address the concerns.

