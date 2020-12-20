Countries that banned PUBG Mobile due to gameplay addiction issues

Since its inception, PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the leading titles from the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. There has been a gradual influx in its player base across the world with the introduction of new features through regular updates.

The game has been scrutinized by authorities in various countries for multiple reasons, and some have even suspended the title.

This article takes a look at the countries that had banned PUBG Mobile for being addictive.

Also read: PUBG Mobile KR vs. PUBG Mobile Global: Which is better for low-end devices?

PUBG Mobile's gameplay addiction issues has led to certain countries banning the game

#1 - Nepal

Image via PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

The popular battle royale title was suspended in the Himalayan country back in April 2019. Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) cited concerns about the title’s negative impact and that it was addictive to children and teenagers.

The regulatory body had asked the ISPs, mobile operators, and network service providers to block the streaming of the title.

Several petitions were filed in the country’s apex court, and the Supreme Court of Nepal overturned the ban.

#2 - Afghanistan

Image via hdqwalls.com

Afghanistan is the latest name that has been added to the list of countries that have banned the renowned battle royale title – PUBG Mobile.

On December 17th, the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) announced the temporary suspension of the title after they received complaints from people across the country.

Advertisement

They consulted various Ministries and experts on suspending the title on the grounds of social and security impact.

Omar Mansoor, the acting head of ATRA, stated:

“Our team submitted a report on the issue to ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game on a temporary basis considering its social and security impact.”

#3 - Jordan

(Image via hdqwalls.com)

A ban hammer also hit PUBG Mobile in Jordan in July of 2019. Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority had decided to lay a ban as the game had adverse effects on its users. The auth cited that the game promoted violence, isolation, and self-centredness.

According to The Jordan Times:

"The popular online multiplayer battle royale PlayerUnknown's BattleGround (PUBG) has been down in Jordan after the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) blocked the game, citing its negative social effects."

#4 - Pakistan

(Image via wallpapercart.com)

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced a temporary suspension of PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

In a press release, PTA had stated that they received numerous complaints against the title, which said that it was addictive and has negatively affected the youth.

However, the game made a successful comeback in Pakistan in the same month after a meeting between PTA and Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB) representatives.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile KR version